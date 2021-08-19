Virtual author readings for Aug. 22 - 28

Charlie Jane Anders (” Never Say You Can’t Survive ”) is in conversation with P. Djèlí Clark at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books .

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Rajani LaRocca (”Where Three Oceans Meet”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Adam Stern (”Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”) is in conversation with Suzanne Koven at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Amy Belding Brown (”Emily’s House”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

THURSDAY

John N. Maclean (“Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River”) is in conversation with O. Alan Weltzien at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Shelley Johannes (”More Than Sunny”), Maddie Frost (”Just Be Jelly”), and Lisa Katzenberger (”It Will Be Ok: A Story of Empathy, Kindness, and Friendship”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Andrew Sullivan (”Out on a Limb”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop (admission is $5 or free with purchase of the book). Devi Lockwood (“1,001 Voices on Climate Change: Everyday Stories of Flood, Fire, Drought, and Displacement from Around the World”) is in conversation with Michael Blanding at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Sarah Thomas and Jo Kosmides Edwards (“Kalamata’s Kitchen”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.