When TV gets an ending exactly right

Ending a series fittingly is difficult, of course. TV writers have spent a lot of time working to keep their story alive, trying to add to existing plotlines and plant seeds for future twists and turns. To suddenly put on the brakes, to pull it all together, to create needlepoint out of all the loose threads — you know it don’t come easy. For every strong wrap-up, like the finale of “The Americans,” there are probably 10 that have failed, like the last gasps of “Seinfeld,” “Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Will & Grace,” twice.

Lately I’ve noticed a spate of good-to-great endings on TV, finales that tied everything up with an eye to the larger themes of the stories. It may be my love of form, or my emotional need for a proper farewell, but they please me. I see the end as a crucial part of the whole, and a bad finish can go a long way in challenging my previously positive judgments of a series. “The Undoing” was never going to be an A-grade thriller, but for me it dropped from B- to D+ with that flat resolution, meant to toy with our genre expectations that the killer would have to be someone other than Hugh Grant. I know, maybe “The Undoing” — or any show — was the friends we made along the way, but then I guess I’m not looking for friends.

Here’s the thing, though: Almost all of the recent endings I’ve admired have been of limited series and anthology shows, rather than open-ended series. They are becoming the format of our time, as audiences gather for everything from “Normal People” and “Chernobyl” to “The Underground Railroad” and “Unbelievable,” and their tendency to finish well is one more reason that’s a good thing. A limited series is a kind of marriage between a full-on series and a movie; it provides enough time for detailed plotting, but it’s concise enough to start up with a predetermined end. That means there needs to be no dithering over how to leave the stage. At the Emmys, the limited series categories have become the most competitive and interesting.

I’ve been hearing nays about the finale of “The White Lotus” (which, with its renewal, is now an anthology series), but I thought it was just exactly perfect. Each character wound up in the right spot, to support the theme of careless privileged white people using up and spitting out the people who pamper them on expensive vacations. Writer-director Mike White had every marginalized character suffer or die, while the rest got out with minimal damage. The real kicker was that even Jake Lacy’s obscenely advantaged Shane got away with murder, literally and, in terms of his wife returning to him, figuratively. Rachel’s spirit was broken.

“It’s a Sin,” the Russell T. Davies five-parter about 1980s London at the height of the AIDS disaster, went out with a dark, moving, and realistic twist. Before he dies, the central character, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), is taken back to his parents’ home, where he doesn’t get to say goodbye to his dearest and closest. After having struggled to shake off the shame he felt for being gay, after having formed a warm family of choice, his mother’s selfish denial leads her to banish his friends and leaves him alone to meet his death. As the mother, Valeria, Keeley Hawes gives a memorable and disturbing turn.

“I May Destroy You” finished up with a risky decision that could have pulled the show’s significant punch, as Michaela Coel, the show’s creator, writer, co-director, and star, took us even further into emotional freefall with a trio of alternate endings. True closure, when it comes to sexual assault, is hard to come by — that’s the message, more or less. In the first ending, Coel’s Arabella gets revenge after drugging and murdering her rapist with some friends. In the second, she finds a way to turn him into a victim of sorts and make him apologize. And in the third, she and her abuser have consensual sex. It’s a kind of meta-point about the difficulty and, in many cases, the artificiality of satisfying endings in life and on screen, and, like the rest of the series, it is brilliant and challenging.

Many other miniseries ended on a high. Much has been written about “Mare of Easttown,” as the end brought our heroine to the brink of revelation and freedom. “Unorthodox” gave us the emergence of Shira Haas’s Esty, as she finds her hauntingly powerful voice. “The Good Lord Bird” turns Ethan Hawke’s John Brown’s last stand into something other than — and more profound than — a predictable hero’s ending. His loss was a loss, but a victory, too, in terms of the national awareness needed to trigger a war.

But naturally, I’m still a big fan of ongoing shows, and they offer the kind of TV that enters our homes and stays with us, and within us, sometimes for many years. But yeah, when it comes to the shorter stories, the end is more manageable, tighter, and more satisfying, if not particularly happy.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.