Brigham and Women’s Hospital selects new president

The surgeon-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital has been selected as the new president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dr. Robert Higgins is also a professor of surgery and director of the Department of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Dr. Higgins is a proven innovator with the ability to manage complex multidisciplinary services at world class organizations, and a passionate advocate for research with a life-long commitment to training the next generation of exceptional people in healthcare,” Anne Klibanski, Mass General Brigham president and CEO, said in a statement. “He is the ideal choice at this critical moment in our history to lead Brigham and Women’s Hospital.”

Higgins succeeds Dr. Elizabeth “Betsy” Nabel, who stepped down in March after 11 years leading the prestigious nonprofit medical center to pursue opportunities in the for-profit biotech sector. Dr. Sunil Eappen has been serving as interim president since March.

Higgins is an authority in heart and lung transplantation, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, and mechanical circulatory support, Mass General Brigham said.

Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General Hospital are the anchor institutions of the Mass General Brigham system, formerly known as Partners HealthCare.

This is a developing story and will be updated.




