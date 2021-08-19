Sydney extends lockdown until end of September as cases worsen

Sydney’s two-month long lockdown will be extended until at least the end of September as the COVID-19 delta variant outbreak in Australia’s most populous city worsens.

New South Wales recorded 642 new cases on Friday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. From Monday, outdoor mask-wearing will be mandatory when outside, except when exercising, in all regions throughout the state, she said. A curfew will be placed on areas of western Sydney hardest hit by the outbreak.

Berejiklian’s announcement comes a day after her state detected 681 infections as the outbreak that started in Sydney continued to spread into other areas of the nation, which on Thursday recorded the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. More than half of Australia’s 26 million people are in lockdown, including in Melbourne. Victoria state detected 55 cases of local transmission on Friday.