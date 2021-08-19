More bagels for Brookline at a second Mamaleh’s

Where to: Mamaleh’s, in Brookline this time.
Why: The delicatessen has opened a second branch in Washington Square, and you want bagels.
The backstory: The first Mamaleh’s opened in Kendall Square, Cambridge, in 2016. The new location was previously a Dunkin’, as evidenced by the still-present “D” handle. (Inside, however, it’s all classic black-and-white tile.) To open the restaurant, the Mamaleh’s team partnered with crowdfunding company NuMarket, raising more than $180,000. In return, campaign supporters receive 120 percent of their contributions back in the form of credit to use at Mamaleh’s.
What to eat: Classic bagel sandwiches, with Nova and cream cheese or whitefish salad, plus tomatoes, capers, and red onion. Warm corned beef on seeded rye with mustard and a half-sour on the side. A pastrami Reuben, pressed on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Don’t forget to add on a babka muffin, a pumpernickel chocolate chunk cookie, or some rugelach, along with goodies from the deli case (tongue! egg salad!) and freezer (matzoh ball soup! blintzes!).
What to drink: With the bagels, coffee made with Bubbe’s Beans, the house blend created by Barrington Coffee Roasters. With the deli sandwiches, Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray, black cherry, or cream soda.
The takeaway: Washington Square’s long-lived B&D Deli closed in 2005, and Mamaleh’s is here to help fill the gap in the neighborhood.
1659 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-958-DELI, www.mamalehs.com
