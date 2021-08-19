More bagels for Brookline at a second Mamaleh’s

The backstory: The first Mamaleh’s opened in Kendall Square, Cambridge, in 2016. The new location was previously a Dunkin’, as evidenced by the still-present “D” handle. (Inside, however, it’s all classic black-and-white tile.) To open the restaurant, the Mamaleh’s team partnered with crowdfunding company NuMarket, raising more than $180,000. In return, campaign supporters receive 120 percent of their contributions back in the form of credit to use at Mamaleh’s.

Why: The delicatessen has opened a second branch in Washington Square, and you want bagels.

Where to: Mamaleh’s, in Brookline this time.

Co-owners Alon Munzer and Rachel Miller Munzer. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: Classic bagel sandwiches, with Nova and cream cheese or whitefish salad, plus tomatoes, capers, and red onion. Warm corned beef on seeded rye with mustard and a half-sour on the side. A pastrami Reuben, pressed on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Don’t forget to add on a babka muffin, a pumpernickel chocolate chunk cookie, or some rugelach, along with goodies from the deli case (tongue! egg salad!) and freezer (matzoh ball soup! blintzes!).

Pastries at Mamaleh's in Brookline’s Washington Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: With the bagels, coffee made with Bubbe’s Beans, the house blend created by Barrington Coffee Roasters. With the deli sandwiches, Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray, black cherry, or cream soda.

Customers place their orders at Mamaleh's new store in Brookline’s Washington Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The takeaway: Washington Square’s long-lived B&D Deli closed in 2005, and Mamaleh’s is here to help fill the gap in the neighborhood.

1659 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-958-DELI, www.mamalehs.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.