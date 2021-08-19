Scout app finds local activities for your children, no matter where you are

The Scout app launched in spring 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many parents juggling child care and learn-at-home responsibilities with their own work demands.

”We see ourselves as providing a solution for working parents,” said Stuecken, the company’s chief marketing officer and a mother of two. “People have compared us to TripAdvisor, but for kids.”

Finding age-appropriate activities for kids can be a time-consuming process for working parents. That challenge served as inspiration for Jennifer Nadelson, Julie Stuecken, and Tara Ventura, business executives and moms who last spring launched Scout, an app that gives parents a large selection of options for activities – both in-person and remote – tailored to their kids’ interests and age demographic.

“Scout was in development for more than a year, so we created it well before COVID, and the idea was to help parents find activities that their children could do that were close to their homes or close to a place where they are traveling on vacation, for example,” said Ventura, a Wellesley mother of three with a background in software and technology. “There were some online activities, but when COVID hit, we obviously shifted gears so they were all online. But Scout didn’t really change. It was still a place where parents could go and find activities for their kids.”

The company now offers nearly 40,000 activities around the country that easily filtered by time, location, and age range, said Nadelson, Scout’s chief executive officer.

“There’s no national tool like ours for parents to find activities wherever they are. You have this one app on your phone, and everywhere you go it geo-locates you and you can find that there’s yoga in the park in half an hour, there’s rock climbing here and fencing classes there. . . . It’s all right on your phone,” said the Brookline mom of two. “Say I’m in San Francisco and I have a 10-year-old who has soccer tryouts when we get back from vacation. I can sign up for three lessons with a coach in San Francisco while I’m sitting there drinking my coffee.”

”And we’ve also added a whole section of volunteer activities, so if your kid is a bit older and wants to volunteer at an animal shelter, for example, you can find that,” Nadelson added.

Ventura said the Scout team works hard – looking at “everything from mommy bloggers to online reviews” – to curate a “best of” list of kids’ activities.

There is also a “trending” section, she noted, where parents can find what other parents are searching for most frequently on the app.

“Because it’s summer, camps are trending right now, and when ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ was on Netflix, chess classes were trending,” said Ventura, Scout’s chief technology officer. “We’re starting to see more in-person activities trending at the moment, but we don’t think online [activities are] going away.”

Cathy McCarty, a life sciences attorney from Brookline who has three children, ages 8, 11, and 16, called the Scout app “a lifesaver.”

”Some people are planners and are super on top of scheduling their kids’ summer activities. We are not,” she said. “By the time we got around to looking at camps, pretty much every reputable camp had been full for at least a month. But with Scout, we were able to find summer camps for the kids because they only list camps that are available, which is hugely helpful to a last-minute planner like myself.”

McCarty said she has spent “countless hours” Googling camps and reaching out to them, only to find out there was no availability. And she is looking forward to using the Scout app when she and her family go on vacation – especially if it’s a rainy day and the kids are looking for something to do. “I’m just thrilled with the prospect of having this option available.”

McCarty is one of about 1,000 direct consumer users of the Scout app, which is free. But Scout has roughly 4,500 eligible users through its B2B platform, where companies purchase access to the app then offer it at no cost to their employees.

“This is a huge benefit for employees and will add hours to their lives – which will add to their workplace productivity,” Stuecken said, adding that it will also help build community among co-workers who can create forums where they share information.

Building community and helping parents is important to these three longtime-friends-turned colleagues.

“We are all working moms with kids ranging from 6 to 18. I have three kids and my youngest is 6, so I am the demographic that needs Scout so badly, because there’s only so much ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Minecraft’ and TikTok that I can let my kids play and watch before I feel really guilty,” Ventura said. “We’re trying to make Scout be what TeamSnap [a sports team management app] is to coaching. We know there is a better – and more efficient – way, and that is what we are working toward.”