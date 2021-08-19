After a wild weather day caused by “Fred,” region braces for Tropical Storm Henri

A harrowing scene unfolded in Sudbury, where 70 residents were evacuated from a nursing home , after water burst through the roof, causing flooding throughout the second and first floors of the building.

Heavy rain flooded streets in several communities, including Clinton, Peabody, Somerville, and Newton where a car was swept into the water when a brook overflowed. The car drifted until it hit a nearby bridge. The man escaped on his own, Newton officials said.

Powerful storms caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred flooded streets and brought down trees and power lines in Massachusetts Thursday. They may also have spawned two tornadoes, forecasters said.

On Thursday evening, forecasters were trying to determine if a tornado had touched down in the central Massachusetts town of Clinton. Residents reported “swirling type winds,” Police Chief Brian Coyne said Thursday evening.

““It was a strange storm where it came in a two-block area and went right through,” Coyne said in an interview.

The National Weather Service was going to visit Clinton Thursday night to see if it was officially a tornado, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton. As of early Thursday evening, he said, it’s a “suspected” tornado.

A third tornado warning was issued for parts of Essex and Middlesex counties Thursday but later lifted.

As communities dried out and evaluated the damage caused by “Fred,” a new threat loomed from Tropical Storm Henri that is heading up the East Coast. The storm is expected to strengthen Friday and Saturday and then weaken as it passes over cooler water. But it will still be a hurricane as it approaches Cape Cod Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Henri is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England later this weekend. Although the track remains uncertain, it has the potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding,” forecasters from the National Weather Service office in Norton said in a Web post Thursday evening.

“Confidence is increasing that we’ll see some degree of impacts for at least the outer Cape and Islands as well as the coastal waters of those areas. Confidence still remains low for locations across interior southern New England,” forecasters said.

The arrival of the storm will coincide with astronomically high tides, which can boost storm surges higher.

The center said heavy rainfall “may lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding over portions of southeastern New England Sunday into Monday.”

Most of Thursday’s damage was concentrated in central Massachusetts and suburbs west of Boston. Worcester had 3.18 inches of rain, while 2.99 inches fell in Newton, Megnia said.

In Clinton, town officials and staff from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency evaluated damage. Trees fell on cars and at least one house, Coyne said, adding high winds uprooted huge trees. Residents were puzzled as to what hit the town, he said.

“Whatever it was, it had a clear path and did some significant damage,” he said.

Gary Kolanda, a trained volunteer observer for the weather service’s Skywarn program, said he drove to Clinton from his neighboring town of Sterling and found police had blocked off the area. Workers were cutting up fallen trees with chain saws to clear the streets, and residents were wandering around taking photos.

He said residents told him they heard a loud roar and saw trees bending almost 90 degrees. He estimated at least a dozen trees had been knocked down, and said he saw damage to two houses and two cars.

As of Thursday night, the town was facing “a lot of cleanup,” said Coyne, the police chief.

The torrential rains produced urban flooding and road closures in Worcester, New England’s second largest city. Flooded areas included a Route 20 underpass where water rose above the hoods of several cars that became stranded as drivers tried unsuccessfully to push their way through, according to multiple media reports.

The city warned residents about the flooding on Twitter around 10:40 a.m. “Flash floods occurring in many areas. Use extreme caution if you must be on the roads. Watch for loose manhole covers. Never drive through puddles, turn around,’’ the city noted.

The city also said in a tweet that the Crompton Park Pool had been closed “due to flood waters from today’s storm ... until further notice. Clean up efforts are underway and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

Flooding forced the closure of the Worcester court complex in the 200 block of Main Street, according to state officials. A court system spokeswoman said the building “experienced flooding stemming from the city sewer system” but the water had been removed and the area disinfected, and the courthouse would be open Friday.

The weather service also received reports of a water spout on Webster Lake, and trees down in the town of Harvard.

In Sudbury, the evacuation of nursing home residents unfolded after several hours. Ambulances poured into the parking lot of Bear Mountain shortly after 2:30 p.m., removing residents one at a time, Fire Chief John Whalen said. No injuries were reported, but three residents were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Workers had begun replacing the building’s roof earlier this week, and were unable to effectively seal it off before the rains arrived, Whalen said.

North of Boston, Somerville had a high number of flooding reports, especially in people’s basements, said Somerville Deputy Fire Chief Bill Hallinan.

It got to the point where “water was coming up through people’s toilets,” he said. Most of the storm damage was concentrated to the eastern part of the city.

Flooding got above 3 feet in some of the basements, he said. Some streets were also flooded, with tree branches down, he said.

Three people got stuck in their cars under three separate underpasses as the storm went by, Hallinan said.

In Peabody, no one was injured as a result of the storm, but several streets were flooded, leaving some cars stranded Thursday afternoon, a Peabody firefighter said.

They received calls for about 20 homes where basements had flooded, according to the firefighter.

Nearby Salem did see some “high water,” but there was minor to no damage from the remnants of Fred, said Salem Police Lieutenant Matt Desmond.









