All south shore beaches on Nantucket closed Wednesday due to multiple shark sightings

Officials closed Cisco Beach, Surfside Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Miacomet Beach, and Medaket Beach on Wednesday afternoon. There was reportedly one confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach, while the rest were unconfirmed fin sightings, according to a tweet from the harbor master’s official Twitter account.

The entire south shore of Nantucket was closed to swimming and fishing on Wednesday after multiple shark sightings, all within 15 feet of the beach, according to Nantucket Harbor Master Sheila Lucey.

Lucey told Boston.com there were five shark sightings throughout the day and all of them were less than 15 feet from the shore in swimming waters.

Surfside was the first beach to close around 12:45 p.m., according to a tweet around that hour that said there was a confirmed fin sighting. The beach reopened about two hours later, but closed again due to multiple nearby sightings, according to Boston.com. Lucey told the news outlet the sharks appeared to be moving in different directions, prompting officials to subsequently close Nobadeer and Miacomet, followed by Cisco and Medaket around 2:45 p.m.

Officials also closed all of the island’s south shore beaches on Sunday afternoon after a shark was spotted swimming in the waters at Nobadeer Beach.

Lucey told Boston.com that she and other officials are asking beachgoers to stop fishing in swimming waters, as the bait used for fish may be attracting sharks.

“We’re asking that people don’t fish near swimming beaches,” Lucey told the outlet. “When they fish, they throw bait in the water, and the bait can possibly attract sharks.”

