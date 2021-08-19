Baker issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for tens of thousands of state workers

Unlike governors in California and New York — and Acting Mayor Kim Janey in Boston — the Baker administration is not offering employees the option of undergoing regular tests instead of being inoculated. That makes the mandate among the strongest in the nation.

About 42,000 Executive Department employees, including those working in person and those who are teleworking, will have to demonstrate their vaccination status through a secure system, the administration said in a news release. Employees may be entitled to exemptions “due to medical disability or … a sincerely held religious belief,” according to an executive order signed by Baker.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that tens of thousands of state employees under his purview must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 17 or risk being fired.

In the news release, the Baker administration underscored that being vaccinated is the best thing residents can do to protect themselves and others from the increasing threat of the virus.

Baker joins a number of federal, state, and local officials who have taken similar steps. President Biden last month announced that millions of federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing, and more. That was aimed at increasing sluggish vaccination rates among the huge number of Americans who draw federal paychecks — and at setting an example for private employers around the country.

Governors in New York and California have said state employees must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, and Massachusetts state Auditor Suzanne Bump and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg have each announced a similar policy. In Washington state, Governor Jay Inslee has said most state employees must get vaccinated or face firing. They may seek exemptions for religious or medical reasons but do not have the option to test regularly instead, making Washington’s approach one of the strictest in the nation.

In Boston, Janey is requiring 18,000 city workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. That’s in line with steps taken by a number of private employers.

Baker’s executive order encourages, but does not require, other state agencies including higher educational institutions, the Legislature, and the Judiciary, to issue a similar mandate.

The new mandate is a pivot for Baker, who until now had resisted taking such a step.

“The idea that I would kick somebody out of a job — and especially in the kind of economy we have now — because, quote unquote, they wouldn’t get vaccinated right away on an [emergency use authorization]-approved vaccine … No. I’m not gonna play that game,” Baker said in May.

It’s not yet clear how the public sector unions will respond to the mandate. David Holway, the national president of the National Association of Government Employees, which represents 12,000 Massachusetts executive branch employees and thousands more in the state, told the Globe earlier this week that he supported officials who have allowed workers to choose between vaccination and regular testing. NAGE is encouraging all its members to get vaccinated, he added.

The Baker administration “will continue to work with its union partners regarding this policy,” and discuss potential disciplinary consequences well before the October deadline, the press release said.

The Baker announcement comes as the Delta variant drives a national surge in COVID-19 cases, with metrics tracking up in Massachusetts even as the state’s higher vaccination rates insulate it from the crises now apparent in hospitals across the country. Massachusetts has one of the nation’s highest vaccination rates and lowest hospitalization rates, figures Baker routinely touts as he faces increasing pressure to enact more COVID-19 restrictions.

A number of Massachusetts Democrats are calling on Baker to require masks in schools this fall, saying that the risks are particularly high among children who are too young to have yet received a dose. In a letter this week, Representative Ayanna Pressley, the Boston Democrat, exhorted Baker to mandate both masks and vaccinations in schools.

“Because many classrooms, filled with unvaccinated children and lacking proper ventilation, have the potential to be petri dishes for the coronavirus, there is growing support by educators and public health experts for requiring vaccination for all school personnel,” Pressley wrote. “There needs to be a clear equitable approach that leaves no resident of the Commonwealth behind.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association has called for mask mandates in schools, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Baker has strongly recommended mask-wearing in schools, especially in classrooms with children who don’t have access to vaccines because it has not been approved for their age cohort. But he stopped short of requiring it, instead allowing local leaders to make the decision. He said on the radio Wednesday that he believes “virtually every” Massachusetts student too young to be vaccinated will be wearing a mask in the classroom this fall.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

