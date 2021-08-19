Boston COVID-19 cases are declining, officials say, with most new cases among people 20-39 years old

That’s an improvement from the city’s prior Twitter update on Aug. 12, when officials reported that as of Aug. 7, the Hub had been averaging 119.3 new cases per day, with a positive test rate of 4 percent.

“As of August 14, Boston is averaging 111.7 new positive #COVID19 cases per day, and the City’s positivity rate is 3.4%,” said a tweet posted to the city’s account at 8 a.m. “If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated. If you feel sick, get tested.”

Thursday’s update comes one week after Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that all 18,000 city workers to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

“Our purpose is to protect our employees and the public, and our work is rooted in public health guidance and based on data and science,” Janey said in a statement at the time announcing the decision, which had become a matter of contentious debate in recent weeks as her political opponents and some community leaders called for quicker action.

Boston’s vaccination drive, meanwhile, continues its methodical march forward.

The city tweeted Tuesday that as of Aug. 10, 61.4 percent of residents, or 417,064 Bostonians, were fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.

City officials have also highlighted in recent days that the majority of new cases have come from adults in younger demographics.

“In the past two weeks, 56% of the new #COVID19 cases in Boston have been people 20 - 39 years old,” the city tweeted Sunday. “If you don’t feel well, stay home and get tested. If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

