DA: March fatal shooting of man, 37, by state trooper in Quincy justified

According to the statement, the chaotic case unfolded around 6 a.m. on March 26, when Leach allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Rockland convenience store.

Norfolk County prosecutors have determined the March fatal shooting of 37-year-old Eric M. Leach in Quincy by a state trooper was justified, after Leach had allegedly stolen a police cruiser in Rockland and later pointed a loaded patrol rifle at officers, authorities said Thursday.

“He eluded responding officers and eventually gained control of a Rockland Police cruiser” that had been left vacant and unlocked during a foot pursuit, the statement said. “His ensuing efforts to elude capture injured multiple officers and caused substantial property damage to police and civilian vehicles during a long pursuit that came to a stop at approximately 7:20 [a.m.] when the cruiser became disabled in Quincy.”

Leach, the statement said, was immobilized in the cruiser for about an hour during the ensuing standoff, and he allegedly managed to gain control of a loaded patrol rifle that had been locked inside the vehicle.

Authorities negotiated with Leach in an effort to get him to surrender peacefully, the statement said, but he allegedly told them he’d rather die than be taken into custody. He also allegedly said he’d “kill the officers present,” the statement said.

Prosecutors added that Leach restarted the cruiser at 8:16 a.m. and drove a short distance before coming to a final stop near B.J’s gas station on Quincy Street. Police, the statement said, boxed Leach in with two bearcat vehicles and continued negotiations.

During this period, authorities said, they observed Leach putting the patrol rifle in his mouth and up against his head.

And after another hour or so, Leach allegedly started struggling with the cruiser’s passenger-side door in an effort to exit the vehicle with the rifle.

“The door began to open, Leach raised the rifle to eye level, consistent with use against others, and one officer fired one round,” the statement said.

The report identified the trooper who fired the fatal shot as Sergeant Anthony Pagliaroni. He told investigators he was monitoring Leach as Leach sat in the cruiser with the rifle, along with another trooper positioned atop one of the bearcats.

The report quoted Pagliaroni as telling investigators, “I see the light change inside. Um, and then I ask again, is he getting out. He [the trooper on the bearcat] said, ‘Well. The door cracked, but he’s not getting out.’ And then he said again, ‘He’s trying to get it out again. He’s opening the door. When I hear that, I see the shadow. I see the suspect lean back, and I can now see the barrel of the rifle is at eye level. It is not in his mouth. I see the barrel, and at that point, I come off safe, and squeeze the trigger and I take one shot.”

Prior to that moment, Pagliaroni told investigators, “I really didn’t think of it. But there were at least two other times where, I had to come off safe to engage, but I wasn’t quite there yet. I didn’t see the rifle. He wasn’t making an action that was as immediate as that last one that I had seen. And that, for the first time, was the time I actually saw what I believed to be the barrel of the rifle. And it was, it was up at eye level.”

