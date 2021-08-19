Female in critical condition after Chelsea shooting

A female is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Chelsea Thursday night, police said.
She was shot at 50 Garfield Ave., Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter at around 9:40 p.m.
She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Police are looking for an individual described as white, with long blonde hair in a pony tail who was wearing black puffy coat who fled on foot on Wesley Street towards the Parkway, Kyes said. It’s not known if the person is male or female.
The scene is “very active,” Kyes said.
No further information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
