Forecasters: Chances are increasing that Tropical Storm Henri will affect New England Sunday and Monday

“Henri is forecast to be near the northeast coast of the U.S. on Sunday and Monday, and the risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts in portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are increasing,” the National Hurricane Center said in a Web posting Thursday afternoon.

Chances are increasing that Tropical Storm Henri will have an impact on New England, and people should begin preparing for the possibility it might come ashore here, forecasters said Thursday.

The center said heavy rainfall “may lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding over portions of southeastern New England Sunday into Monday.”

It also warned that swells from Henri will reach much of the eastern coast of the US and Canada by the end of the week, potentially causing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Henri is expected to strengthen Friday and Saturday and then weaken as it passes over cooler water. But it will still be a hurricane as it approaches Cape Cod Sunday afternoon, according to the center’s forecast.

“Henri is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England later this weekend. Although the track remains uncertain, it has the potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding,” forecasters from the National Weather Service office in Norton said in a Web post.

“Confidence is increasing that we`ll see some degree of impacts for at least the outer Cape and Islands as well as the coastal waters of those areas. Confidence still remains low for locations across interior southern New England,” the forecasters said.

The forecasters noted that the arrival of the storm will coincide with astronomically high tides, which can boost storm surges higher.

“Right now, it is advisable to begin preparing for a possible landfalling storm” in Southern New England, the forecasters said. “Onset of tropical storm force winds is most likely first thing Sunday morning, so that is when preparations need to be complete. Having extra cash on hand, gas in vehicles, and non-perishable food are recommended if power is lost for a time.”

