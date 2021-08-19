For Harvard orchard owner, Tropical Storm Henri brings back memories of Hurricane Bob, 30 years later

“You think about it because it’s the last one we experienced,” Carlson said. “You don’t forget that, for sure, especially if it had an impact on your livelihood.”

Carlson, 78, is the co-owner of Carlson Orchards in Harvard, and he still remembers the destruction that Hurricane Bob caused on Aug. 19, 1991.

Franklyn Carlson will be watching the weather closely over the next few days. All of the talk about Tropical Storm Henri strengthening to a hurricane reminds him of the time Hurricane Bob wreaked havoc in Massachusetts 30 years ago.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Bob brought peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour to Cape Cod and storm surges of 12 to 15 feet in Onset, Bourne, Mashpee and Wareham. Boats were torn from moorings, and homes were destroyed along the coast of Mattapoisett. Wind damage to trees and utility poles caused widespread power outages.

Apple and peach orchards also sustained extensive damage, and Carlson Orchards was no different.

Advertisement

Officials estimate that Hurricane Bob caused approximately $680 million in damage throughout New England, including $39 million in Massachusetts alone.

Carlson said apples fell off more than a thousand trees in his family’s orchards in Harvard.

“I remember very clearly we drove over to one of our orchards, and the ground had been softened up by the rainfall,” he said. “The wind just laid the trees all over, like dominos.”

“We had quite a few trees tipped over,” he said. “It also shook a lot of apples off the trees — more than a thousand trees. We lost a lot of apples.”

Carlson said they tried to save as much fruit as they could, collecting apples off the ground and using them to make cider. They also worked to upright the trees that tipped over.

“The next day we ordered a trailer load of posts. We pulled the trees against the posts to straighten them out,” he said.

Advertisement

Carlson said they went to a local dump and gathered a bunch of garden hose that they cut up into foot-long pieces. They then used those pieces of hose to secure the trees to the posts.

“We threaded wire through the hose, so it wouldn’t girdle the tree,” he said.

Thirty years later, some of those trees are still standing today, along with the same posts that were installed in the aftermath of Hurricane Bob.

Carlson isn’t sure what Henri will bring, but he is wary.

“We’re eagerly watching the weather reports,” he said.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.