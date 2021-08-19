Henri could affect the New England coast this weekend. Here’s what to know

Remnants of Fred brought tropical downpours to much of Southern New England Thursday morning with some localized flooding especially west of Worcester. This system will continue to move off towards the Northeast during the afternoon leaving us in a bit of a lull for the rest of the day. Humidity levels will be quite high making it feel rather tropical.

The relatively tranquil weather with highs in the 80s will continue through Saturday before things go downhill on Sunday as the next tropical system named Henri approaches.

Henri’s ultimate impact will be based on the exact track of the storm as well as its strength when it reaches our latitude. Both of these are still yet to be determined, and therefore it’s impossible to know just how bad it may or may not be. The latest information suggests an increase in Henri’s strength to hurricane status off the Atlantic coastline but it could weaken quickly as it approaches our area, potentially good news.

Henri is forecast to weaken quite quickly as it moves into the colder waters of off southern New England and then into the Gulf of Maine. Tropical Tidbits

There are a few things we do know about these tropical systems. Areas along and to the left of the track of the storm will experience the most amount of rainfall. This is where freshwater flooding often occurs. Since we’ve had so much rain this summer, the threshold to see flooding is less than it would typically be in the second half of August. It’s probably a good idea to check sump pumps, and for those of you that are vulnerable to basement flooding consider how long it might take you to move things if the storm appears more inevitable.

The GFS model has a swath of flooding rains forecast for southeastern MA from Henri this weekend, but this is just one model and subject to large fluctuations. handout

Along and to the right of the track of the storm is where the winds will be strongest. As the storm makes its closest approach to New England, tropical storm-force winds — which are 39 mph or higher — are possible early Sunday and may continue into Monday if the storm moves slowly.

There is a reasonable likelihood of tropical storm force winds along the coastline Sunday and/or Monday from Henri. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane force winds of 74 mph or more are not as likely, but this scenario cannot be ruled out, especially along the coastline. Today is actually the 30 year anniversary of Hurricane Bob, the last hurricane to strike New England. We of course don’t know whether that three-decade streak will come to an end this weekend, but it’s definitely something forecasters are watching.

The latest track shows tropical storm Henri becoming a hurricane and then weakening as it approaches New England. National Hurricane Center

A real potential problem is going to come from coastal flooding. The track of the storm will determine whether south-facing or east-facing coastal areas end up with the worst effects, but tides are astronomically high this weekend. The lack of a strong upper level flow around the system could lead it to impact multiple tide cycles. That is a worst case scenario but definitely something that needs to be considered. If the storm weakens quickly, the threat of coastal flooding will also diminish.

Those of you with properties right on the coast or with boats should be thinking about making preparations in case the storm does have a direct hit. Any preparations should be complete by Sunday morning. More and more data will be available over the next 24 hours. I expect tropical storm watches to be issued during this time and eventually those will be converted to a warning if it’s appropriate. Whether or not a hurricane watch or warning is posted will ultimately be determined by the forecast intensity of Henri later Friday.