Johnston man arrested in fatal shooting outside Providence’s Fuego Lounge

Miguel Lacourt, 36, of Johnston, Rhode Island was arrested around 4 p.m. during a car stop in a Providence suburb, Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi confirmed Thursday morning.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting outside Fuego Lounge earlier this month where two men from Boston were killed.

Lacourt was wanted on a warrant for the shooting, which occurred in the Elmwood neighborhood in the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

The victims were identified as Mario Diaz, 27, and Kerwins Pimental, 29. The men were celebrating a birthday at the nightclub when a fight broke out after the club closed at 2 a.m. Investigators said someone grabbed a gun from a vehicle and shot the two men.

Police said Diaz was died at the scene but Pimental was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Verdi would not yet provide the police report to the Globe, but it remains unclear if the the people fighting groups knew one another before the shooting.

Verdi said Lacourt would be arraigned on Thursday.

Fuego Lounge was shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses just hours after the shooting. A formal hearing will take place Friday regarding the club’s future.

