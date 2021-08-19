Jurors conclude second full day of deliberations without verdict in trial of man charged with killing Yarmouth police sergeant

Locke told the jury to continue deliberating on that charge before sending them home for the day shortly after 4 p.m. The panel’s due to resume deliberations Friday morning.

However, the jury in Barnstable Superior Court signaled in written correspondence to Judge Jeffrey Locke that they were close to resolving the matter, having failed to reach a unanimous verdict on just one of the eight charges Latanowich faces: mistreating a police dog for also allegedly shooting Gannon’s canine, Nero.

Jurors in the trial of Thomas M. Latanowich, the 32-year-old career criminal charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting in 2018 of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, concluded their second full day of deliberations Thursday without rendering a verdict in the closely watched case.

The most serious count Latanowich faces is first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole. However, on the murder charge jurors have the option of convicting him of second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence with parole eligibility after at least 15 years in prison, or manslaughter, which carries a maximum bid of 20 years. The jury could also vote to acquit Latanowich of murder outright.

He’s pleaded not guilty to eight charges in all, including the murder count and the mistreating a police dog count, as well as six remaining charges. Those charges are assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm; possessing a firearm without proper identification, subsequent offense; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; and possessing ammunition without proper identification, records show.

Latanowich allegedly shot Gannon, a highly popular officer, once in the head on April 12, 2018, as Gannon and other officers sought to arrest him for violating probation.

Latanowich also allegedly shot Nero once in the head as both Gannon and the dog searched the attic of a Marstons Mills home where Latanowich was hiding behind layers of fiberglass insulation and plywood, prosecutors have said.

