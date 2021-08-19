Lowell woman and Rockland high school student are latest VaxMillion winners

The mother of two got “vaccinated to protect herself, her family, and her community,” the statement said. “Lilly is thankful to all the frontline workers and everyone who is still responding to the many challenges of COVID in different ways. She and her husband plan to put the winnings towards their daughters’ college education.”

The winner of the $1 million prize was Lilly Guttenplan a Lowell resident and a teacher who works with English language learners, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said in a statement.

The Baker administration on Thursday announced the latest winners of the VaxMillions lottery sweepstakes open to state residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Baker’s office identified the latest winner of the $300,000 scholarship prize open to vaccinated adolescents as Nadia Dutton, a Rockland resident entering her sophomore year at Rockland High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse.

“Nadia wants to pursue a career in nursing and would one day like to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist,” the statement said. “Nadia is hoping to attend a four year college in the New England area and is very interested in Salve Regina University as this is where her mom attained her nursing degree. Nadia got vaccinated after seeing the impacts of COVID on her community and to help protect others.”

The final VaxMillions winners will be announced Aug. 26.

Getting fully vaccinated soon? There’s still time to register for the last drawing.

“The registration deadline for the fifth and final VaxMillions Giveaway is today, Thursday, August 19,” the statement said. “Winners for that drawing will be drawn on Monday, August 23 and announced on Thursday, August 26. Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering. Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.”

Baker’s office said over 2.5 million people to date have enrolled in the VaxMillions drawings, 2.3 million adults and more than 166,000 residents aged 12 to 17.

Since the program was unveiled June 15, officials said, more than 300,000 residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine, and over 420,000 residents have become fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they get two doses of the Pfizer of Moderna shot, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.