Man found dead inside Milford storage facility identified

A man whose body was found in a Milford storage unit suffered multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
Paul Weaver, 54, had been living inside the storage unit located at 15 Beach Street, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said at a news conference.
Milford police received a call Tuesday from a person reporting a body inside a unit at the facility, Early said.
“It appears he was living in the unit where he was found,” Early told reporters.
An autopsy later revealed Weaver died from multiple stab wounds, Early said.
Milford police and State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the death as a homicide, officials said.
“This has been an all-hands on deck investigation,” Early said.
Authorities have not identified any potential suspects .
Early encouraged anyone with information about the homicide to call the Milford police’s anonymous tip line at 508-473-3800.
No further information was available.
