Man handcuffed by Providence police died from toxic combination of drugs

Ventre, 34, had died an hour after a brief struggle with police officers, who’d found him rolling around in the grass next to the ballfield at 18 Collyer St. in the middle of the night on May 7.

The state Department of Health released Joseph Ventre’s cause of death on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — A Warwick man who died after being handcuffed by police officers in May had died from the combined toxic effects of methamphetamine and methadone during police restraint, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Providence police detectives, the state police and attorney general’s office launched an investigation, following the use-of-force protocol. The police internal affairs office also investigated.

A 16 minute, 43 second video from one officer’s body-worn camera released by the department later that day showed the incident from start to finish.

Ventre’s screams could be heard from the street, as the officers walked into the park. He was rolling on the ground, moaning and screaming unintelligibly, calling out different names.

“Relax your body. You’re OK,” one officer said as Ventre flailed and screamed. “No one’s going to hurt you,” another said.

As the firefighters brought in a stretcher, several officers gathered around Ventre and tried to handcuff him as he was on the ground.

The police department said in a statement that the officers attempted to put handcuffs on Ventre to prevent injuries and for the safety of the firefighters.

“Get him off his stomach,” another officer said. They picked him up and placed him on a stretcher, where he became quiet. The firefighters shook his body and moved the stretcher toward the ambulance.

“Whatever he was on made him really [expletive] strong,” one officer said as they walked away.

According to the police statement, the firefighters began to perform CPR on Ventre in the ambulance and transported him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m.

