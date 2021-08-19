Maps: What to expect from Tropical Storm Henri

Forecasters are keeping an eye on the path of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England later this weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Although the track remains uncertain, the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) models predict Henri strengthens to a category 1 hurricane as it passes near or just offshore of Cape Cod and Islands Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in Massachusetts Sunday morning.
Currently, Henri is predicted to track near just off Nantucket early Monday morning and bring with it possible damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and storm surge flooding.
The National Weather Service encourages people to start preparing for a possible hurricane by having extra cash on hand, filling up vehicles with gas, and buying non-perishable food in case power is lost.
