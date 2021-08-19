fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maps: What to expect from Tropical Storm Henri

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated August 19, 2021, 14 minutes ago
A pedestrian passes through at the Public Garden in Boston.
A pedestrian passes through at the Public Garden in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Forecasters are keeping an eye on the path of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England later this weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Although the track remains uncertain, the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) models predict Henri strengthens to a category 1 hurricane as it passes near or just offshore of Cape Cod and Islands Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in Massachusetts Sunday morning.

Earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds
Earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force windsNOAA

Currently, Henri is predicted to track near just off Nantucket early Monday morning and bring with it possible damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and storm surge flooding.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service encourages people to start preparing for a possible hurricane by having extra cash on hand, filling up vehicles with gas, and buying non-perishable food in case power is lost.

Tracking Tropical Storm Henri
Tracking Tropical Storm HenriNOAA





Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

Boston Globe video