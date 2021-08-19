Michelle Wu releases her first TV ad of the Boston mayoral campaign

In the 30-second spot, Wu pledges to tackle the high cost of living in the city and make public transportation more affordable.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu became the latest mayoral candidate to release a television ad on Thursday.

“Together, we’ll get Boston working for all of us,” Wu says in the ad.

Wu’s campaign said it spent about $320,000 on the ad buy. It will air on cable, broadcast television, YouTube, and Hulu.

Wu’s television ad follows commercials from her mayoral rivals and council colleagues Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, as well as John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief.

Advertisement

Campbell’s ad focused on her work as a city councilor for a more equitable Boston and highlighted a central biographical theme of her campaign: “The system worked for me, but it failed my brother Andre. He died in prison.”

Essaibi George’s ad emphasized her experience as a daughter of immigrants, public school teacher, business owner, mother of four, and politician. It also highlighted a handful of endorsements from local labor unions.

In his 30-second spot, Barros stresses his work as the city’s economic development chief, says Boston’s diversity is its strength, and pledges to “build a table where there is room for everyone.”

Wu’s ad is the latest indicator that the crowded mayoral race, which includes Acting Mayor Kim Janey, is heating up with less than a month to go before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

The top two candidates advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Spending has also ramped up. In July, each major candidate spent more than $100,000 for the first time in the race. A collection of superPACs have also emerged in the race, supporting various candidates.

A June poll conducted by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe showed Wu and Janey ahead. Wu garnered 23.4 percent support, Janey 21.6 percent, and Essaibi George 14.4 percent, while Campbell had 10.8 percent. Barros polled at less than 2 percent.

Advertisement









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.