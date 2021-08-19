Middleborough man suffers burns in jet ski explosion

A Middleborough man was seriously burned Thursday while trying to repair a jet ski in his front yard, a fire official said.
Gas trapped inside the jet ski is believed to have caused the explosion, said fire Capt. Dana Fontaine.
Firefighters arrived at the home on Gibbs Road around 5 p.m. The man was found suffering from second-degree burns and taken to a hospital, Fontaine said.
The man is expected to survive, according to Fontaine.
His condition was not known late Thursday night.
There was no damage to surrounding property, Fontaine said.
