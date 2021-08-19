New Hampshire woman arrested after 1-year-old overdosed on methadone, police say

A New Hampshire woman whose 1-year-old child overdosed on methadone on a visit to Massachusetts last month is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, police announced Thursday.

Brianna Lavoie, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal liability to first degree assault, reckless conduct, possession of a controlled drug, and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a statement.

On July 26, a couple who knew Lavoie took the child to an Ikea store in Stoughton, Mass. to “give the mother a break,” police said.