New Hampshire woman arrested after 1-year-old overdosed on methadone, police say

A New Hampshire woman whose 1-year-old child overdosed on methadone on a visit to Massachusetts last month is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, police announced Thursday.
Brianna Lavoie, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal liability to first degree assault, reckless conduct, possession of a controlled drug, and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a statement.
On July 26, a couple who knew Lavoie took the child to an Ikea store in Stoughton, Mass. to “give the mother a break,” police said.
While at the store, they noticed the child had become lethargic. “The child’s breathing slowed and the couple brought the child to a local hospital,” police said.
Advertisement
The child was later flown to Boston Children’s Hospital and tested positive for methadone, police said.
Stoughton police notified Manchester police that “a child had overdosed and it was believed to have originated in Manchester, N.H.,” the statement said.
Warrants were issued for Lavoie and Derek Richards Lewis, 34, also of Manchester, police said.
Lewis remains at large, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.