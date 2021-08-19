Remnants of Fred sweep into Mass. Thursday bringing rain, chance of thunderstorms

Thursday’s rainfall is expected to be heaviest in Western Massachusetts and less so in the Greater Boston area, forecasters wrote. “Heavy rain to move across the Berkshires and the Greater Springfield metro area this morning,’’ forecasters wrote around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. “Up to an inch of new rainfall can be expected as these bands of rain move across.”

Rain, heavy at times, is expected throughout Massachusetts Thursday as the region deals with the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Fred — and keeps a wary eye on the path of Tropical Storm Henri, which has shifted toward the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

For Boston, “showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.”

There is a remote possibility that conditions could create a tornado in Massachusetts, but that is considered unlikely, forecasters wrote.

Some urban flooding is possible but the remnants of Fred, which made landfall in Florida Monday as a tropical storm before touching off tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina, is not expected to become a major public safety concern.

“Certainly need to be concerned about minor urban flooding but activity is moving along enough to prevent a greater flood threat,” forecasters wrote.

What’s left of Fred will depart Thursday night. Friday is expected to be dry, warmer, cloudy, and with tropic-like humidity, forecasters wrote. Attention then shifts to Henri, due to arrive in the Northeast on Sunday.

“Although the track [of Henri] remains uncertain, it has the potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding,’' forecasters wrote. “Latest advisory brings Tropical Storm Henri just off Nantucket early Monday morning.”

