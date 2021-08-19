SCOOP: The Cranston field hospital will be ready in case COVID-19 hospitalizations spike

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 159,019 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 301 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.9 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,748. There were 103 people in the hospital, and 672,228 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

With Rhode Island now back over 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May 11, state health officials are in the process of preparing the field hospital at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston just in case the facility is needed.

Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said that Rhode Island’s current hospitalization rates “are nowhere near the levels that would necessitate a reopening of the site right now,” but confirmed that the state is “engaged in contingency planning in case the hospital system needs additional support due to the increasing spread of the Delta variant.”

”Over the next few weeks, that process may include taking actions necessary to make sure the Sockanosset Cross Road site has the ability to quickly ramp up if it is needed,” Wendelken said. “It is still very early, and we hope that we do not need to use the site. But it is a precautionary measure that requires preparation weeks in advance, given the complexity of such an operation.”

Wendelken said the state is currently exploring staffing needs, ensuring facility readiness (including ordering and moving supplies), and readying clinical protocols and trainings.

As of Wednesday, there were 103 Rhode Island residents in the hospital with COVID-19. Hospitalizations hit their high point on Dec. 15, when 514 residents were in the hospital.

Rhode Island reported 301 new cases on Wednesday, and a test-positive rate of 2.9 percent. The state is averaging 194.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, which means it is seeing its highest transmission rate since late April.

The state closed its two field hospitals (Sockanosset Cross Road and Rhode Island Convention Center) in February and March, citing declines in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases. The Sockanosset Cross Road site was run by Care New England and the convention center was run by Lifespan.

