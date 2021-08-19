These photos and videos show how bad the flooding is after heavy rainfall from Fred

Multiple communities in Massachusetts are experiencing significant flooding after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought torrential rain to the region.

In Worcester, photos showed cars submerged in multiple feet of flooding. Communities including Westborough, Auburn, and Framingham were contending with floods while in Springfield, two people were removed from a car due to high levels of water in a road, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

Flash flood warnings were issued for multiple eastern Massachusetts communities. Forecasters warned of flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in Essex and northeastern Middlesex counties through 2:45 p.m.