These photos and videos show how bad the flooding is after heavy rainfall from Fred

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2021, 37 minutes ago
A man carried a child out of a flooded roadway in Worcester as heavy rain inundated the area on Thursday.WCVB

Multiple communities in Massachusetts are experiencing significant flooding after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought torrential rain to the region.

In Worcester, photos showed cars submerged in multiple feet of flooding. Communities including Westborough, Auburn, and Framingham were contending with floods while in Springfield, two people were removed from a car due to high levels of water in a road, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

Flash flood warnings were issued for multiple eastern Massachusetts communities. Forecasters warned of flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in Essex and northeastern Middlesex counties through 2:45 p.m.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned drivers not to go into flooded roadways, as cars can be swept away in 2 feet of moving water.

These photos show serious flooding in multiple communities:

Heavy rain from tropical storm Fred flooded sections of Worcester on Thursday. Quinsigamond and Southbridge Streets were two of the hardest hit streets. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A Worcester DPW worker looked to unclog a storm drain on Southbridge Street in Worcester.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Flash flooding on Kansas Street in Worcester, MA on Aug. 19, 2021. (Boston 25 News)Boston 25 News
Worcester police officers inspected the intersection of Canton and Quinsigamond Streets.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Flash flooding on Kansas Street in Worcester, MA on Aug. 19, 2021. (Boston 25 News)Boston 25 News
A residential street in Melrose flooded after a torrential downpour as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved into the region.Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

