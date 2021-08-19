These photos and videos show how bad the flooding is after heavy rainfall from Fred

Multiple communities in Massachusetts are experiencing significant flooding after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought torrential rain to the region.
In Worcester, photos showed cars submerged in multiple feet of flooding. Communities including Westborough, Auburn, and Framingham were contending with floods while in Springfield, two people were removed from a car due to high levels of water in a road, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.
Flash flood warnings were issued for multiple eastern Massachusetts communities. Forecasters warned of flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in Essex and northeastern Middlesex counties through 2:45 p.m.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned drivers not to go into flooded roadways, as cars can be swept away in 2 feet of moving water.
A number of areas in MA are under Flash Flood Warning— MEMA (@MassEMA) August 19, 2021
Remember: Turn around, don't drown!
✅Never drive into a flooded roadway. Cars can be swept away in 2 ft. of moving water.
✅Do not drive around road barriers. Roads and bridges may be washed out or structurally unsound. https://t.co/8Ailm6TKDQ
These photos show serious flooding in multiple communities:
Currently on scene taking a look down at RT. 20 in Worcester. Serious flooding from this morning’s storm.— Valerie Bell (@vbell_reports) August 19, 2021
Stay with @SpecNews1Worc for the latest.
I’ll have a full report coming up at 6. pic.twitter.com/1dkIUZFWcm
For real people maybe pull over. @telegramdotcom Quinsigamond Ave. #Worcester #MA pic.twitter.com/QZyl7WJezA— Christine Peterson (@ChrisPetersonTG) August 19, 2021
The car hit this bridge, and is currently resting pic.twitter.com/EOg8INuGjB— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 19, 2021
Intense flooding on the commuter rail tracks in Union Square, just next to the new Green Line station @MBTA pic.twitter.com/Vh4XLA8Sqa— Ben Ewen-Campen (@BenForWard3) August 19, 2021
Route 30 at Route 9 is closed due to flooding. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/R09vX5Qyld— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) August 19, 2021
Avoid the area of the police station Oxford North in front of the police station the road is underwater due to significant flooding DPW and Town engineering are wotking to fix the problem #traffic please avoid the area @AuburnMAPolice pic.twitter.com/4bEdR2nJZ1— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) August 19, 2021
SFD “On Scene “ Roosevelt Ave. 2 people extricated from vehicle do to high water levels in road from heavy rain Please seek an alternate route if you encounter such conditions. pic.twitter.com/AwKaznh2tv— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) August 19, 2021
