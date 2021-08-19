Two arrested on drug charges in Maine after fentanyl found “dangerously accessible” to children

Two people were arrested in Maine Wednesday afternoon after police served a search warrant on their apartment and discovered around 300 grams of fentanyl that was “dangerously accessible” to two young children.

Taleek McFadden, 32, and Cassandra Means, 33, were arrested at their Bangor, Maine apartment on charges of Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl), the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

The agency began investigating the pair in April on suspicion that they were selling fentanyl and crack cocaine out of their apartment on Kenduskeag Avenue. That investigation “included the undercover purchase of illicit drugs,” the statement said.