Two arrested on drug charges in Maine after fentanyl found “dangerously accessible” to children

Two people were arrested in Maine Wednesday afternoon after police served a search warrant on their apartment and discovered around 300 grams of fentanyl that was “dangerously accessible” to two young children.
Taleek McFadden, 32, and Cassandra Means, 33, were arrested at their Bangor, Maine apartment on charges of Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl), the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement.
The agency began investigating the pair in April on suspicion that they were selling fentanyl and crack cocaine out of their apartment on Kenduskeag Avenue. That investigation “included the undercover purchase of illicit drugs,” the statement said.
Drug enforcement agents and Bangor police searched the apartment Wednesday, finding McFadden and Means inside with two children, aged nine and five, along with around 300 grams of fentanyl and more than $21,000 that was suspected to be from drug sales.
The fentanyl was found in the kitchen and was accessible to the children, the statement said.
McFadden and Means were taken to Penobscot County Jail, where they both posted respective bails of $25,000 and $50,000.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services took custody of the children.
