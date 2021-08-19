Woman, 54, arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire

The pursuit began at approximately 2:18 p.m. after a New Hampshire state trooper tried to stop a black 2016 Mazda CX-5 traveling northbound on Interstate 89 in Concord, N.H., for failing to stay within its lane, according to a Facebook post by police. The driver allegedly refused to pull over and the pursuit continued on the highway, with the Mazda reaching speeds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour, police said.

A woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly led New Hampshire state police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit came to an end after the Mazda took exit 7 and began driving on Route 103 towards Hopkinton. State Police stopped pursuing the vehicle near the Warner/Hopkinton town line and minutes later found the Mazda in a ditch on the side of Route 103, police said in the post.

The driver, Tracie Anne Plodzik, 54, of Grantham, N.H., was taken into custody and was charged with driving while intoxicated (subsequent offense), aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, and lane control. She was bailed on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in the 6th Circuit Concord District Court on Sept. 10, according to police.

Anyone with information about the pursuit should contact Trooper Jacob Plourde at 603-223-4381 or email him at Jacob.J.Plourde@DOS.NH.GOV.

