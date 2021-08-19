McCarthy, who is from North Kingstown, would eventually graduate, and then do five combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was an aide-de-camp to a brigadier general, getting a high-level view of the war. He also led cavalry teams of single-engine Kiowa helicopters that would fly low and fast, removing their doors to better spot the enemy.

Tom McCarthy was a teenage freshman at West Point — a plebe, as they say at the military academy on the Hudson River — on Sept. 11, 2001. Within a month, everything changed. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan, whose Taliban rulers subjugated women and harbored terrorists.

Advertisement

It is a stark measure of how long the war lasted that this is where you can find McCarthy now: At the head of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response, his third career since his retirement from the U.S. Army in 2017. Sporting long-ish red hair and salt-and-pepper sideburns that wouldn’t last a second in the presence of a West Point disciplinarian. And relieved that his own two kids, entering their teens now, won’t have to fight for the same ground in Afghanistan that he did.

McCarthy spoke with the Globe on Thursday to share his perspective. There are about 10,000 living veterans of the post-9/11 era in Rhode Island, according to Veterans Affairs statistics, and about 10,000 different opinions on the conflict. McCarthy’s perspective is now also colored by the state’s own battle against COVID-19, and they combine in complicated but important ways.

“A key aspect of our ability to effectively respond to COVID is making sure we’re prepared, and ensuring that we’re resilient and we’re ready for the long fight,” McCarthy said, “If I’ve learned anything, that’s what I learned during my time in the military. You know things aren’t always going to go your way.”

Advertisement

US troops were in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years. As they leave — as chaotic and terrible scenes play out at the airport in Kabul, as the Taliban’s assurances seem to whither with every threatened pistol-whip, every protest crackdown — veterans like McCarthy are reflecting on two decades of war.

McCarthy’s feelings these days range from disappointment to frustration to anger and even, sometimes, relief that 20 years of conflict for a generation of service members is coming to an end.

He seems every bit the good-natured, middle-aged dad and husband that he is, but parts of his military background are still evident in his thought processes and vocabulary, talking about high-level strategy and using words like “utilize.”

“I got to see how we developed and implemented the broader strategy in Afghanistan, working with our NATO partners, our Afghan partners,” McCarthy said. “It was a huge eye-opener for me. Everything we’re doing is oriented on restoring governance and putting in place sustainable supports and security. Can the Afghans do that on their own?”

That answer is now becoming clear. Afghanistan’s government swiftly collapsed. The Taliban is firmly in control. It’s surely accurate to point out, as President Biden recently did, that if the Afghans weren’t prepared to fight, we couldn’t do it for them, McCarthy said.

But it’s not fair to say that no Afghans were willing to fight for their country, McCarthy said.

“Yes, nationally, it’s clear they weren’t able to successfully come together and stand up to the Taliban,” McCarthy said. “But I saw some of the bravest, most dedicated human beings I’ve ever worked with over there.”

Advertisement

McCarthy worries about Afghan allies being able to make it back, and the country’s top priority now should be making sure they get out, he said. He worked a few years ago to help a translator who served as his shadow on one of his tours in Iraq.

But after all that effort, the translator, who was an ethnic Kurd, said: No thank you. My work here isn’t done.

Rhode Island has room — room in its heart, certainly — to welcome Afghan refugees, McCarthy said. “Green on blue” insider attacks and Taliban infiltration of the Afghan military were a constant concern, but the vetting process is there.

“They prove it every single time they go outside the wire, and stand shoulder to shoulder with an American and our allied partners,” McCarthy said.

After leaving the Army as a major, McCarthy joined Woonsocket-based CVS Health and moved back to Rhode Island. He was the director of Pharmacy Benefits Management Innovation. This was about as far from helicopter squadrons as you can get.

But when COVID hit, he agonized — his word — over not being in the fight. He joined the state Department of Education as chief of staff. In February, then-Gov. Gina Raimondo tapped him as executive director of the state’s COVID-19 response in the Department of Health. The role has made him perhaps the state’s highest-profile veteran of the war in Afghanistan, sitting side by side with health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott at televised news conferences that preempted even midday soaps.

Advertisement

The go-get-’em attitude that got him in that position makes it hard to sit back and watch helplessly as Afghanistan falls into the hands of the Taliban. He used the same word to describe the way he felt when he was watching what was going on in Afghanistan as he did when watching COVID-19 hit the state: agony.

Rhode Island’s veteran community is big, but it’s small enough that anyone who needs it can just get in touch if they need any help, McCarthy said.

Jessica McCarthy, his wife, is also focused on that. The McCarthy family sacrificed a lot in 14 years of war. When you’re living in a military community, it’s often hard to make connections off the post. So they’d lean on each other, and because of that, she has been involved in planning more funerals than she can remember. As her husband and their colleagues mourned in Afghanistan, they’d mourn back in the US, too.

“Looking back, you start to realize the defense mechanisms that you built up,” said McCarthy, who works in media relations for Care New England. “You’ve got to keep going.”

Her own most prominent emotion is anger about how quickly the Afghan armed forces gave up in the face of the Taliban, especially given the hard-won progress her husband was involved in.

“Tom would call home and tell me, ‘Little girls are starting to go to school. Little girls are starting to get raped less,’” McCarthy said. “I hate this for them.”

Advertisement

The Delta variant is its own battle. The McCarthys are in the thick of it. On Thursday, Tom, the one-time plebe turned platoon leader turned corporate exec turned COVID-19 czar, was at a news conference, one of four top officials presenting the state’s plans.

“I want to thank Tom McCarthy,” Gov. Dan McKee said by turn on Thursday.

Taking off his olive green mask, McCarthy went through a few stats about COVID-19 shots, including operationalizing — his word — third doses. Then he went over how they’re making sure the field hospital in Cranston is ready if it’s needed.

“I want to be clear, we’re not at a point where we need to utilize this site yet,” he told reporters, “but it’s an enormously complex operation to get an alternative hospital site up and running. We want to be prepared for any eventuality.”