Alabama has no more ICU beds available

There was not a single intensive care unit bed available in Alabama on Wednesday, a possible sign of what other states may confront soon amid a deadly surge of new infections in parts of the United States with low vaccination rates.

ICU beds are filling up across Southern states, and Alabama is one of the first to run out. The Alabama Hospital Association said Wednesday night that there were “negative 29” ICU beds available in the state, meaning there were more than two dozen people being forced to wait in emergency rooms for an open ICU bed.

The situation has grown desperate in Alabama, one of several states reporting a wave of cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.