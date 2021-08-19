Among Biden’s most damaging critics this week: fellow Democrats

Other prominent Republicans from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton are all battling for television time to bash Biden all they can. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley offered on Twitter that, “Negotiating with the Taliban is like dealing with the devil,” a reference to how the Biden administration is talking to the Taliban. As if the entire wind down didn’t begin with her former boss, Trump, literally negotiating with the Taliban.

Donald Trump has been raising money online with calls for Biden to resign. Florida Senator Rick Scott suggested there was something wrong with Biden’s mental capacity and should be removed from office using the 25th amendment.

That Republicans would criticize Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of US troops out of Afghanistan is utterly predictable.

Other, more sober takes from Republicans are still calling for multiple investigations.

In the partisan age of America, the next step is also obvious: those in the president’s party would defend him and protect him from such investigations.

But not this time.

In one of the more interesting developments, some of the most damaging critiques of Biden have come from his fellow Democrats. There are veterans like Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton who publicly flogged Biden’s assertion that Afghans didn’t want to leave the country any earlier, calling it “utter BS.” There are vital committee chairs, all Democrats, who say they immediately want investigations. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a strong Biden ally, has requested three different briefings on the situation in Afghanistan.

In a television interview with ABC News set to air Thursday morning, Biden claimed that the situation on the ground was always going to be chaotic once American troops left.

“The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” said Biden.

But Leon Panetta, a former Defense Secretary in the Obama administration, not only disagreed with that take, but went on to suggest it was Biden’s “Bay of Pigs” moment.

“It unfolded quickly and the president thought that everything would be fine and that was not the case. But President Kennedy took responsibility for what took place. I strongly recommend to President Biden that he take responsibility and admit the mistakes that were made.”

Indeed if there is anything unifying Democrats in Washington right now it is finding new ways to criticize Biden’s withdrawal execution. New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is focused on America’s Afghan partners and women as fears grow that those who aided the US military during the war will be left behind.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island said there were “failures of intelligence, diplomacy and a lack of imagination as we transitioned military forces from the country.”

Another Rhode Islander, Representative Jim Langevin, dashed off a piece to Foreign Policy Magazine saying Biden shouldn’t have even tried to leave Afghanistan in the first place. In a contrast, California Representative Barbara Lee found herself on television often reminding viewers that she was the only member of Congress to vote against going to Afghanistan in the first place.

A lot of what happens next will depend on Biden’s ability to get tens of thousands of people out of Afghanistan — and quickly. But it is also clear that if there ever was a honeymoon in the Biden presidency it is over, and Democrats believe that as much as Republicans, for this week anyway.

