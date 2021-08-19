Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress, area being evacuated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to AP sources. The area is being evacuated.
Capitol Police tweeted that they were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” in the area and asked people to stay away.
NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021
Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t