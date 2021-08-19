fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress, area being evacuated

By Associated PressUpdated August 19, 2021, 19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to AP sources. The area is being evacuated.

Capitol Police tweeted that they were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” in the area and asked people to stay away.

