Senator Angus King of Maine tests positive for coronavirus

US Senator Angus King of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he began feeling under the weather, his office announced.

King, an independent, said he's definitely “not feeling great” but said he's doing better than he would if he hadn't been vaccinated.

“I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” King said in a statement.