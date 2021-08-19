Senator Angus King of Maine tests positive for coronavirus

US Senator Angus King of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he began feeling under the weather, his office announced.
King, an independent, said he's definitely “not feeling great” but said he's doing better than he would if he hadn't been vaccinated.
“I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” King said in a statement.
King, 77, said that throughout the pandemic he's worked to protect himself, loved ones and staff through masks, social distancing, a “work-from-home mindset,” Zoom meetings and, until recently, driving instead of flying to Washington, D.C., he said.
Advertisement
“I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been,” he said.