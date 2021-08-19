As candidates jostle, subject of Madison Park rises again

After months and months of relentless droning on in the media about Boston’s exam schools, it was refreshing to see that Boston mayoral candidate John Barros has an educational vision that highlights Madison Park Technical Vocational High School (“John Barros has a vision for Madison Park school,” Opinion, Aug. 17). Interestingly enough, at a city councilor forum last week in Hyde Park, Madison Park was a popular subject of support among those candidates as well.

While vocational and technical education has been a popular course of study across the Commonwealth, it has faltered in Boston. Many of us in the Boston Public Schools recognized Madison Park’s great potential for our high school students and adults as we planned and opened it in the early 1980s. Public interest and political support have diminished since then. That former passion seems to be reemerging, and that is definitely a good thing for Boston.