A coup Republicans can use

Appearing on “ Fox & Friends ,” McCarthy, who slammed what he called President Biden’s “lack of leadership,” said, “We should get all the information, all the accounting, and people should not be kept in the positions that are making these decisions.”

With the Taliban back in power and Afghanistan engulfed in turmoil, the House minority leader is demanding Congressional investigations into the Biden administration’s mishandled exit from the country after nearly two decades of war.

Like a broken clock, McCarthy can occasionally be right. Every aspect of all that’s gone wrong with the military withdrawal from Afghanistan should be thoroughly examined. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has joined McCarthy in requesting a “classified briefing or call” with leaders from both parties to question Biden about plans to evacuate thousands of Americans from Afghanistan.

Yes, this is what legislators should be doing. But where was all this GOP outrage after the attempted coup at the Capitol?

I’m old enough to remember last month when McCarthy sabotaged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan for a robust bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people dead and more than 140 police officers injured. For months, Republicans have minimized the violent assault on democracy meant to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia even likened the white supremacist mob to “a normal tourist visit.”

That was in May. Now Clyde has morphed into an intrepid seeker of truth. In a letter to Biden, Clyde and 35 other House GOP freshman declared, “The American people and our nation’s veterans who served in Afghanistan deserve to have a full accounting of the diplomatic, defense, and intelligence failures that led to the crisis we are witnessing today.”

Clyde isn’t finding any tourists in the disturbing news footage from Afghanistan. But what he and other Republicans have found is a millstone to weigh down the Biden administration and its agenda. When McCarthy said those making decisions about Afghanistan “should not be kept” in their current positions, understand that he had his eyes on 2022 and 2024.

Of course, Republicans aren’t the only party demanding answers. Pelosi said there will be a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the military withdrawal next week. Committee chairman Representative Gregory Meeks of New York has invited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to testify.

In a statement, Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is planning a hearing to examine “the Trump administration’s flawed negotiations with Taliban, and the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal.” The Afghanistan debacle didn’t abruptly go sour in recent weeks. But Republicans aren’t interested in scrutinizing the GOP’s role in a nearly 20-year misadventure in a country long known as “the graveyard of empires.”

After the Taliban took over Kabul, someone removed from the Republican National Committee’s website a page praising Trump’s “historic peace agreement with the Taliban.” Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state, is criticizing Biden but has nothing to say about the deal he negotiated with the Taliban in February 2020 to have US troops out of Afghanistan by May of this year. That deal-making excluded the Afghan government from involvement, recognized then and now as a crucial mistake.

Conservatives decry the erasure of history when statues of white traitors are removed yet are whitewashing Trump’s role in this tragedy — not to mention George W. Bush’s descent into a war with no defined exit strategy after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Fueled by lies, hypocrisy, and selective amnesia, Republicans have found in Afghanistan a coup it can use. They care less about the Trump-ignited insurrection that forced them to hide behind barricaded doors than a Taliban coup that finally exploded on Biden’s watch.

This is not an indictment of America’s military but of commanders in chief who placed them in harm’s way and never had a strategy to keep Afghanistan from ending up right where it was 20 years ago. This was destined to happen.

Those who served their nation deserve answers. So do the American people and the Afghan allies whose trust and loyalty this botched exit is squandering. Yet that can only happen with an investigation guided by facts, rather than a partisan blame game that already feels laden with GOP motives that are more focused on regaining power than revealing truth.

Renée Graham