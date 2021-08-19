Instead of running to Governor Baker, doctors should stand by striking nurses

Re “Doctors call on Baker to intervene in strike by nurses” (Metro, Aug. 15): Rather than running to Governor Baker and blaming the nurses for the strike at St. Vincent Hospital, the doctors could do their part by standing by the nurses and refusing to do procedures or admit more patients. This would get the attention of the hospital’s parent company in a hurry.

The nurses have made it clear from the beginning that they are on strike for better staffing. The hospital and the nurses wouldn’t be in this situation if Massachusetts voters had passed the 2018 ballot question over nurse-patient staffing ratios. Although some may believe that staffing shouldn’t be legislated, there is a problem when a hospital pulls out all the stops to prevent its unionized nurses from advocating for safe staffing.