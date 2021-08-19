AP: Hornets’ Terry Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97 million extension

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier , according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets. Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Celtics. Rozier excelled last season despite the addition of rookie point guard LaMelo Ball , the NBA Rookie of the Year, sliding to the shooting guard spot on a more full-time basis and shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range while making a career-high 222 shots from beyond the arc … The New Orleans Pelicans signed restricted free agent shooting guard and small forward Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed … The Dallas Mavericks hired two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN. Toliver has previous NBA coaching experience. She spent parts of two seasons as an assistant on the Washington Wizards’ staff.

University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power’s decision to the AP. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the player’s decision has not yet been made public. Power’s decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft …The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes’ final one at Gila River Arena. The city of Glendale announced that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on “larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena. The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since 2003. The Coyotes have been searching for new home since Glendale backed out of its long-term lease agreement, possibly in the more populous suburbs east of Phoenix. New owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the franchise in Arizona.

Auto racing

Protocols keep out Lajoie

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 and was missing the race because of NASCAR’s pandemic rules. Spire Motorsports said that Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet. LaJoie has one top-10 finish this season and is 29th in the Cup Series standings … IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years. The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee, which is based in Iowa.

Ex-Miami player charged with murder

A former University of Miami football player was arrested in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, Fla., was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the US Marshals Service, police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s. Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken. Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Cycling

Cort Nielsen wins sixth stage

Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic, who took back the red leader’s shirt with his second-place finish. Cort Nielsen was part of an early five-man breakaway on the mostly flat 158.3-kilometer (98.3-mile) ride along Spain’s eastern coast. The Danish sider had just enough left to cross the finish line first ahead of Roglic at the top of a short but steep ascent near the Cullera Castle overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Soccer

Teen nets first pro goal

Fifteen-year-old Olivia Moultrie scored her first professional goal on a free kick and the host Portland Thorns went on to defeat the Houston Dash. 3-1, on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw Wednesday night in the Women’s International Champions Cup. The Thorns advance to play Lyon in the WICC title game on Saturday. Moultrie, who turned professional at 13 and signed a deal with Nike, filed a lawsuit against the National Women’s Soccer League in May asserting that she should be able to play despite a rule prohibiting players under 18. A judge granted a preliminary injunction allowing her to play in June, and she eventually reached a settlement with the league. She became the youngest player to appear in a league match when she made her debut on July 3 against Racing Louisville … Former Manchester United striker Denis Law said he has been diagnosed with two types of dementia. The 81-year-old Law, whose 237 goals for United is bettered only by Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, said he wanted to be open about his condition after revealing he has “mixed dementia” — Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Miscellany

Álvarez, Plant book fight

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion. Promoters haven’t selected a venue or booked an undercard for the pay-per-view show … An Olympic athlete from Poland auctioned her silver medal from the Tokyo Games to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy, and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize. Maria Andrejczyk, a 25-year-old javelin thrower who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year’s Olympics, said she decided to auction her medal to help the boy knowing how much she had to “fight against adversity and pain.” The money is for Milosz Malysa, an infant with a heart defect whose family has been raising funds for him to have surgery in the United States. Zabka, a popular convenience store chain in Poland, bid 200,000 zlotys ($51,000) but said it would let the athlete keep her medal.

