Brandon Lowe keeps Rays rolling, Orioles reeling

The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.

“It’s not easy right now,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re not in many games, and that’s hard.”

Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14, and is 15-1 in the season series with the Orioles.

“The vibe in the clubhouse is good,” Lowe said. “Everybody is happy, we’re feeling good.”

The Rays now open a three-game home series Friday night against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

“This is going to be kind of what we’re looking at postseason-wise, I feel like,” Lowe said. “You know the White Sox are going to make it, we feel like we’re going to make it. I think the games are going to be a little bit tougher, it’s going to be a little bit lower-scoring ballgames but it’s going to be a hard-fought battle for the whole series.”

Jorge López (3-14) became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and hitting a batter over two innings. The right-hander was checked by a trainer with two outs in the first, which Hyde said came about because his velocity drastically dropped.

“I worked my whole life to get here and that’s the last thing I will do is just give up,” López said.

Lowe connected on a two-out, two-run drive that made it 4-0 in the second. Lowe has six homers and 17 RBIs over his last 12 games.

McClanahan (8-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Austin Meadows picked up his 83rd RBI with a two-out bases-loaded walk and Ji-Man Choi had a two-run single to put the Rays ahead 7-0 in the fourth. Meadows also drew a free pass with the bases loaded during a two-run first.

LA judge denies request by Trevor Bauer’s accuser

A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and denied a five-year restraining order requested by a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the civil domestic violence restraining order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer honored her boundaries when she set them. And she said Bauer couldn’t know the boundaries she didn’t express to him.

“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said, “so what should we do when she says yes?”

Matt Olson helps A’s keep pace in wild card race

Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the host Chicago White Sox, 5-4. Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with the AL Central-leading White Sox. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot. Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead. Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities . . . Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the host Kansas City Royals, 6-3, to avoid a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis (0-3) and drove the next one up the middle. Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Ryan Pressly (5-1) worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save . . . Ty France hit a two-run homer off Joe Barlow (0-1) in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas after the host Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth . . . Madison Bumgarner went eight innings, giving up three hits and one run, to help the host Arizona Diamondbacks complete a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-2 win. Bumgarner (7-7), who also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler (10-8), continued his strong pitching since returning from the injured list last month. Jean Segura led off the game with a double to left, but never advanced and Bumgarner didn’t give up another hit until Ronald Torreyes’ double in the eighth . . . The Milwaukee Brewers placed All-Star righthander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. “It’s just prudent at this point to be cautious with Freddy right now, so that’s what we’re going to do,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Max Stassi powers Tigers’ comeback vs. Angels

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers, 13-10. Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 for 5. Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings. Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning. Los Angeles scored six runs — two on one of Brandon Marsh’s two triples — in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9. After Stassi’s line drive over the left-field wall put Los Angeles ahead, 11-9, Shohei Ohtani had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Angels a two-run lead . . . Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday. The Tigers honored Freehan with a moment of silence and photos and video on the Comerica Park scoreboard before an afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels. The cause of death was not disclose, but family members have publicly said Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease. He was 79. Obituary, C8.

