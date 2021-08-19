Cam Newton, Patriots’ defense shine in the first half of exhibition game against Eagles

The rejuvenated front seven created an early turnover and starting quarterback Cam Newton was darn near flawless as New England ran up a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Patriots’ sterling work in practice this week carried over to Thursday night as Bill Belichick’s club was dominant on both sides of the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Allen Iverson, a pretty good quarterback in his high school days, would have been proud.

Matt Judon, who plays like his hair is on fire, forced a fumble from surprise starting QB Joe Flacco, and Jalen Mills, who plays with green hair, fell on it for the recovery in his return to his old stomping grounds.

Newton handed off twice to Damien Harris, who scored on his second touch, blasting through a whole bigger than the Schuylkill Expressway thanks to seal blocks from David Andrews and Mike Onwenu.

Following a three-and-out highlighted by Kyle Van Noy’s stuff of Jordan Howard on third and 1, the Patriots’ offense put together its first sustained drive.

Newton looked supremely confident as he led the Patriots down the field. Moving well in the pocket and delivering strikes, he hit his first four passes. First a deep shot left to Jakobi Meyers (18 yards), followed by a crosser to Kendrick Bourne (23 yards), and another dart to Meyers (10 yards).

Newton’s fourth completion was most notable as he showed deft touch on a screen to James White for 5 yards. The screen game was a struggle last season and it’s been a point of emphasis this summer. Newton’s next toss was incomplete to White and the drive died when Quinn Nordin was wide right on a 36-yard field goal attempt.

The defense kept Flacco flummoxed on Philly’s next possession with Judon’s pressure forcing two incomplete passes and another three-and-out.

Newton was even better on the next drive.

He hit all four of his passes, three pretty screens, first to White and then a pair to Sony Michel. With the defense looking for it again, Newton calmly hit Meyers, who had shaken his defender with a nifty stutterstep, with a short pass to the left flat. Meyers scooted down the sideline, outracing a flock of Eagles for the touchdown.

Nordin, who had been solid all summer, missed the PAT and the Patriots led, 13-0.

That was the night for Newton, who finished 8 of 9 for 103 yards and eye-popping 151.4 passer rating.

Mac Jones came on for the next series and promptly led a 17-play, 91-yard drive, capped by rookie Rhamondre Stevenson’s 1-yard run. A missed 2-point conversion pass gave the Patriots a 19-0 lead heading into the break.

Next up: Giants

With Philadelphia in the rearview, the Patriots now will turn their attention to the another set of joint practices, this time against their longtime preseason finale partners, the Giants.

Though the game will be played in the Meadowlands, the teams will practice in Foxborough on Wednesday and Thursday — the final two summer sessions that are open to the public.

Belichick and Giants coach Joe Judge will coordinate a plan to simulate a game week while the players gain valuable experience going against fresh faces running fresh plays. The week will take on added importance with no fourth exhibition game this year.

Belichick shed some light about how joint practices are coordinated and said he spoke with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, whom he previously had no relationship with, before and after practices so that everyone was on the same page.

He said the sessions were invaluable.

“I think that’s an important part of developing your team is learning how to practice and practicing so that you get better, the guy you’re working against get better, both sides of the ball get better,’’ the coach said. “At the same time, it’s not a full speed level, but it’s a level where we can work and improve and try to minimize the risk to having a lot of guys on the ground and having piles and things like that. That’s how we practice. It’s obvious that’s how the Eagles practice. I thought we had a good working practice.’’

The officiating crew that worked Thursday night’s game also worked the practices and Belichick said that, too, was important as players get used to all the rules and how regular-season games will be called.

“I thought that [referee] Shawn [Hochuli] and his crew did a good job out there of identifying infractions and making sure that we understand what is and isn’t permissible. Some of them are obvious, but there’s obviously a lot of grey out there,’’ said Belichick, who had several chats with Hochuli during the sessions. “I thought it was great to have Shawn and his crew there with the holding calls and the defensive pass and offensive pass penalties, as well as some fundamental alignments and things like that, but really it’s the hand to hand, close quarters fighting, whether that’s in pass coverage or pass rush, run blocking and so forth. I thought those guys did a great job of identifying those plays for us so that we can learn from them and make the proper corrections based on what they saw. It doesn’t matter what we think. It’s the way they see it, and that was helpful as well. It was good.’’

Jim McBride