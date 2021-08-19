Devin Asiasi the lone option as Patriots’ injured tight ends improve but don’t play

The workout was a positive sign for both players, as they work their way back from injuries. Smith did not participate in joint practices all week, after exiting Sunday’s practice with an ankle injury suffered during one-on-one drills.

Smith and Henry were on the field, not in uniform, well before kickoff for a workout with strength and conditioning assistant Deron Mayo . The pair sprinted sideline to sideline across the field, while Mayo kept tabs with a stopwatch.

PHILADELPHIA — The Patriots had just one tight end available Thursday night in their second exhibition game. Devin Asiasi was the team’s lone option against the Eagles, as fellow tight ends Jonnu Smith , Hunter Henry , and Matt LaCosse remained sidelined.

Henry’s participation this week was limited to conditioning work. He missed a few camp practices with a shoulder injury but returned Sunday in a limited capacity. According to Henry’s initial recovery timetable, he could be available to make his debut in New England’s preseason finale against the Giants on Aug. 29.

Joining Smith and Henry for the pregame workout was cornerback Jonathan Jones, who did not suit up for the game after leaving Monday’s practice early.

Others not in uniform for the Patriots were quarterback Jarrett Stidham; kicker Nick Folk; cornerback Stephon Gilmore; running back Brandon Bolden; long snapper Joe Cardona; safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Myles Bryant; linebackers Terez Hall, Cameron McGrone, and Anfernee Jennings; defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart; and wide receiver Tre Nixon.

Hurts a late scratch

Despite taking the field during warm-ups, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a surprise scratch because of a non-COVID illness. Joe Flacco started in his place. Things got off to a bad start, when a snap went over Flacco’s head and, instead of going down after possessing the ball, the 36-year-old tried to make a play. Defensive end Matthew Judon pummeled the scrambling Flacco, forcing a fumble. Defensive back Jalen Mills recovered the ball, which gave the Patriots fantastic field position at Philadelphia’s 9-yard line . . . Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is continuing to test a protective brace on his left knee. He first sported one during Monday’s practice and has worn it since. Jones noted he is not nursing an injury; rather, the brace is a preventative measure. Said Jones: “Everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.