First it was the rotation and now it’s the lineup; Red Sox have slipped since All-Star break

“We haven’t clicked, obviously,” Cora said. “When we pitch, we don’t hit. When we hit, we don’t pitch. It’s a bad combination.”

For every leak he patches, another one bubbles up.

Alex Cora sounded like the captain of a rickety rowboat after the Red Sox were swept in a three-game series by the Yankees.

It was the rotation for a few weeks and now it’s the lineup. The Sox were swept in a three-game series against the Yankees in New York, losing the finale, 5-2, on Wednesday night.

The Sox scored five runs over 23 innings and were 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position. Three of the five runs were the product of solo home runs. The Sox otherwise didn’t have an extra-base hit in the series.

It’s part of a worrisome trend. The Sox were fourth in the majors with a .761 OPS at the All-Star break and fifth with 5.10 runs per game. A potent lineup had them in first place.

They are 14th in the majors with 4.59 runs per game since the break and ninth in OPS. Take away the 30 runs the Sox scored against hapless Baltimore in three games last weekend and the Sox have averaged only 4.03 runs since the break.

All-Stars Rafael Devers (.246 with a .747 OPS) and J.D. Martinez (.265 with a .762 OPS) have dropped off significantly at the plate over the last 20 games.

“It’s what everybody sees: We’re having trouble stringing hits together,” right fielder Hunter Renfroe said. “When guys get on, [we] hit into a double play. I think that’s the deal we’ve been in. It’s a struggle.”

Renfroe sees the Sox hitters, including himself, trying too hard with runners on base. It was something that was discussed as a group before Wednesday’s loss.

“Take a walk and allow the next guy to go up there,” he said.

Renfroe blasted a long home run off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning on Wednesday to bring the Sox within three runs. Xander Bogaerts then worked a walk before Devers swung at two pitches off the plate to fall behind 0 and 2 before grounding to first.

Martinez kept the game going with a single, which knocked Chapman out of the game. Kevin Plawecki saw nine pitches from Lucas Luetge before hitting a sharp grounder into the shortstop hole.

Plawecki was out by half a step. It ultimately didn’t pay off, but that inning may have provided a blueprint to follow.

“We need to relax and go out there and play our game,” Renfroe said. “We know that we’re good. We know that we have the guys that we need to go as far as we want to go.”

Said Cora: “To produce at this level you’ve got to keep the line moving. You’ve got to walk, and you’ve got to get deep into counts and recognize what’s going on in the game … we haven’t been able to make adjustments.”

With Tampa Bay beating Baltimore on Thursday, the Sox are now 6½ games out of first place in the American League East.

They had a 2½-game lead on July 28 but have lost 14 of 20 since.

The Sox are scheduled to open a six-game homestand Friday against the Texas Rangers, who are 42-79 after losing, 9-8, in 11 innings against Seattle on Thursday.

Texas is 7-24 since the All-Star break and allowed 5.61 runs per game.

“We have to show up on Friday and start putting good games together. That’s the bottom line,” Cora said. “We know where we’re at. We put ourselves in this situation.

“Regardless of what happened the last month or whatever it is, we still control our own destiny.”

Chris Sale is the scheduled starter on Friday. He allowed two runs over five innings and struck out eight without a walk in his season debut on Saturday after returning from Tommy John surgery.

“I do believe we’re getting close to who we are and the way we’re supposed to be playing,” Cora said. “The pitching staff is going to do their job. Now it’s a matter of the offense kind of like waking up, having that good feeling and getting going.

“If we can do that we’ll be in good shape.”

