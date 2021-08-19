Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss season after rupturing Achilles’ in practice

Both players were carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice session with the Packers in Green Bay.

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh .

The Jets announced later in the day that Lawson had ruptured his Achilles’ while Lewis had torn his patellar tendon and sprained his medial collateral ligament.

The loss of Lawson will force the Jets to retool their defensive line under Saleh, who spent the past four seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after totaling 20 sacks over his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He was having an outstanding training camp, undoubtedly among the Jets’ top performers this summer.

His injury occurred during the Jets’ red-zone drills period while facing the Packers’ offense. Lawson fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers raced to the defensive end.

The music playing over the speakers at practice was turned down as concerned teammates gathered around Lawson. He hopped up after a few minutes and was taken from the field on a cart.

Love likely won’t play

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t play in Green Bay’s exhibition game Saturday against the Jets.

Love hurt his right shoulder late in the second quarter of a 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans when Jonathan Greenard came from his blind side to sack him and force a fumble.

“I don’t want to rule him out yet, but I’d say it’s probably unlikely,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

If Love doesn’t play, Green Bay’s quarterbacks for the Jets game will be Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala, who returned to the Packers this week after getting waived on July 27. LaFleur has said he doesn’t plan to use reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in any preseason games.

Advertisement

Meyer not happy

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer isn’t enjoying the preseason.

Limited snaps for starters. Significantly fewer plays than in college. Vanilla game plans because veteran assistants don’t want to show too much.

It’s been an adjustment for the longtime college coach who is making the jump to the NFL following another brief retirement.

And it didn’t sit well while Meyer watched his Jaguars struggle in a 23-13 loss to Cleveland in their exhibition opener.

“So much I hear, ‘We can’t show this, can’t show this, can’t show this,’ ” Meyer said. “I don’t want to get into it, but I want to go some tempo and I’m used to some certain things. You’ll see more of it as we get moving forward.”

The Jaguars play at New Orleans on Monday night.

“What you saw [against the Browns] is not what we’re going to be,” Meyer said. “I get it. We’re right out of the shoot. I think sometimes coaches [say], ‘We can’t show this, we can’t show that,’ and I’m like, ‘Why? Tell me. Explain to me why.’ ”

Trubisky to face Bears

No longer wanted in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky isn’t dwelling on his past. He’s also not looking too far into the future, when he could get another chance to compete for a starting quarterback job in the NFL. For now, Trubisky is settling into his new role as the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo behind Josh Allen, which Trubisky says has been an unexpected but welcome reset button for his career. “The game feels a lot more pure than it did the last couple years,” Trubisky said. “It feels a lot more fun and I’m getting that love for the game back. I’m just happy here.” He’ll get a chance to showcase his progress this Saturday when he makes his return to Chicago. With the Bills keeping Allen on the sideline during preseason action for precautionary reasons, Trubisky will get the start against his former team. “It’ll be weird going back there,” Trubisky said. “But I’m looking forward to it.” … The Dolphins’ injury-depleted receiving corps included Preston Williams at practice Thursday for the first time this training camp, but yet another player at the position was sidelined. Williams and linebacker Elandon Roberts were removed from the physically unable to perform list to take part in the second of two joint practices with the Falcons ahead of their exhibition game Saturday. But midway through practice, Lynn Bowden Jr. walked gingerly off the field holding the back of his right leg after diving to catch a pass. He did not return. Already missing from practice were receivers Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Isaiah Ford. Receiver Allen Hurns was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.