Judge denies restraining order to woman who says Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer punched and choked her during sex

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him.

It was a major victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but police and Major League Baseball are still looking into the incident.