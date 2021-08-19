Martin Pérez and Garrett Richards come through in relief

Richards pitched four no-hit innings in relief against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing only a walk and striking out five.

Since being dropped from the rotation, Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards have pitched 10⅓ innings of relief and allowed one earned run on nine hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts.

Have you heard about the new relievers pitching well for the Red Sox?

The righthander was 6-7 with a 5.22 earned run average and 1.65 WHIP in 22 starts but has fired seven scoreless innings and struck out nine as a starter.

Richards averaged 95 miles per hour with his fastball on Wednesday and used a four-pitch mix that included an effective changeup.

Richards has 150 career stars and 61 relief appearances. He has pitched a little better as a starter over that stretch but significantly so with the Red Sox based on the small sample size.

The 33-year-old has ample motivation to pitch well down the stretch given it’s unlikely the Sox will pick up his $10 million option for 2022.

Pérez has been used more situationally by manager Alex Cora in five relief appearances. He has not worked more than one inning yet, facing 16 batters in all and retiring 10 of them.

Pérez entered Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning, replacing Richards with two outs and the bases empty. He allowed a single by Brett Gardner then struck out Andrew Velazquez.

Pérez is 21-27 with a 5.27 ERA as a starter the last four seasons. His future could be working in relief. Pérez also will be a free agent after the season assuming the Sox decline his $6 million option.

Cora said last week the Sox felt the duo could be effective in relief. They have not been tested in high-leverage situations yet but may be close to earning that opportunity.

Christian Arroyo takes steps

Christian Arroyo was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored for Triple A Worcester on Thursday. It was his second game in a rehabilitation assignment.

Arroyo started at second base against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the first game of a doubleheader and played five innings in the field.

Arroyo is 0 for 4 in two games as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. Arroyo has been on the injured list since July 19.

Triston Casas bringing offense to Sea Dogs

Triston Casas is 10 of 30 with three doubles in eight games for Double A Portland since returning from the Olympics with a silver medal. He was away from the Sea Dogs for 26 days while playing for Team USA. Casas has hit .280 with a .787 OPS in 54 games for Portland, which was rained out on Thursday. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday … Righthander Matt Andriese, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was released. He is now a free agent with the Red Sox responsible for what’s left on his $2.1 million contract. Andriese had a negative-0.7 WAR … Righthanded reliever Marcus Walden, who was released from the Worcester roster on Aug. 8, was signed to a minor league contract by the Cubs. The Sox also recently released Worcester lefthander Matt Hall, who had a 7.36 ERA in 28 relief appearances. He appeared in four major-league games for the Sox last season.

