Patriots players to watch in preseason Week 2 game vs. the Eagles

Last week’s preseason game accomplished what it needed to for the Patriots: Bill Belichick and his staff got to see how his players responded to real game situations against another opponent for the first time this season, and everyone got through it relatively healthy.

Starters are likely to play more this week, a couple of young players will finally get their chances to shine this training camp after missing out on the action the first few weeks, and two running backs will continue their battle for a roster spot.

Cam Newton

Newton didn’t get much time on the field last week compared to Mac Jones, playing just 12 snaps in total. But that’s going to change Thursday night, and he needs to make the most of it.

Jones set expectations in his preseason debut. He wasn’t spectacular, save for a couple of tremendous downfield throws that didn’t connect. But the rookie showed he would complete passes, make solid decisions with the football and run the offense the way everyone’s used to seeing it operate the prior two decades.

Newton has struggled to maintain the momentum he built after the Patriots’ initial first padded practice while his understudy has stacked solid sessions. If this competition were truly “open,” Jones would have an edge over Newton and might be the favorite to start Week 1.

But the incumbent still has time to take the pressure off Bill Belichick to make that call. A good quarter or so worth of series on Thursday would be a good start.

Newton needs to get the ball out of his hands quickly as he did Tuesday when he put forward his cleanest practice in about two weeks. There won’t be time for him to hold onto the football against a strong Philadelphia front seven.

For now, the Patriots continue to treat Newton like he has the inside track for the starting job. But with the way Jones is playing of late, that goodwill won’t last much longer if the veteran doesn’t step up and stake his claim.

Devin Asiasi

After all that money invested in the tight end position this offseason, it was still Devin Asiasi taking first-team reps against the Eagles this week.

And no, that was not by design.

Injuries to both Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) have left Asiasi — who just returned from a COVID-19 diagnosis — as the only healthy tight end on the roster after Troy Fumagalli was waived with an injury designation and Dalton Keene landed on injured reserve.

It will likely be Asiasi and fullback Jakob Johnson, who has worked with the tight ends frequently this summer, getting reps.

There’s no time like the present for the 2020 third-round pick to show what he can do.

Two-tight end sets — specifically “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends) — are a big part of what the Patriots want to do this season. As such, Asiasi needs to produce both as a run-blocker and receiver in his extended reps. That could help him maintain a clear role behind Henry and Smith.

Both Newton and Jones have looked Asiasi’s way in red-zone periods a few times this week in Philadelphia, sometimes without success. Expect them to throw his way again on Thursday.

Kyle Dugger

Dugger appears to have carved out a consistent role alongside starting safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips.

But New England’s practices against Philadelphia also continued a troubling trend for the second-year safety: consistent troubles in coverage.

Dugger struggled to keep Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in check this week against the Eagles in practice. Though that could be said of other players too, the young safety’s struggles are notable because we’ve seen them frequently in camp.

Despite being speedy, Dugger’s subpar footwork and instincts in man coverage allow receivers to beat him down the field. Too often, he’ll let receivers take away his leverage and either gain a step on him or box him out, as Logan Thomas did on a well-thrown ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick last week.

He’s showed he’s capable of playing well in zone coverage when he can keep his eyes on the football and maintain solid positioning when he knows he has help over the top, as he did last week when teaming up with Myles Bryant to break up a deep corner route.

Chase Winovich

Chase Winovich, shown during a June workout, has been activated off PUP. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After beginning the offseason on the PUP list, Winovich made his return to practice this week.

“Right now, Chase needs to just get his reps on the field,” Belichick told reporters before Tuesday’s joint practice. “Obviously, he needs to work in every area because he hasn’t done much.”

He’s going to need to do that work fast.

Winovich could find himself the odd-man-out with the Patriots’ depth at linebacker.

Behind starters Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy are exciting young players like Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins, who flashed in his first professional game last week.

Winovich will need to make an impression to avoid ending up as the fifth edge rusher in the rotation. If he ends up too far down the depth chart, the third-year pass-rusher’s future would be uncertain.

A couple flashes of his pass-rushing ability that helped Winovich lead the team in sacks last season would certainly help remind the coaching staff why he’d be beneficial to keep around.

5. J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden

After Damien Harris, there’s some pretty interesting competition for who will earn playing time at running back.

James White continues to play as solid as ever in his role as a receiver out of the backfield and has been first up off the bench in that capacity, seeing time with Newton and the first-team offense last Thursday.

Sony Michel, who’s fifth-year option was decline during the offseason, making it likely he is in his last year with the Patriots, is having a stronger camp as a pass-catcher than he arguably ever has.

And Rhamondre Stevenson, whom many still expect to redshirt this season, burst out in an undeniable way last week with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

That leaves Taylor and Bolden battling it out for one last roster spot. Both are versatile pass-catchers who also provide special teams value.

Bolden has the edge because of his experience in the Patriots system, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s looked good after opting out of the 2020 season. But Taylor figured heavily with the second-team offense lead by Jones last week and made catches out of the backfield and when split out wide as a receiver.

Bonus: N’Keal Harry and Christian Barmore

Harry caught just one pass against Washington despite playing almost the entire game.

He needs to be way more noticeable than he was against a vanilla Washington defense last week. He made several more big plays in 1-on-1s against Eagles defensive backs in joint practices. Can he make it happen in a game?

Barmore will be seeing his first preseason action this week after sitting out the Washington contest.

He’s been a dominant 1-on-1 pass-rusher in practice, displaying impressive moves for a rookie.

And the defensive line didn’t wow anyone against Washington, with Akiem Spence and Lawrence Guy getting moved out of their gaps a bit too easily against the run.

It will be interesting to see if the Alabama product, who has gotten some training camp run with the starters, can keep pushing for a bigger role.