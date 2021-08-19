Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry leaves Lincoln Financial Field with a sling on his left arm

With the ball on New England’s 45-yard line and 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter, rookie quarterback Mac Jones launched a deep pass intended for Harry near Philadelphia’s 10-yard line. Harry, having beat his defender, stretched his arms and had the ball on his fingertips but could not bring it in for the reception. He landed hard on his left shoulder and remained on the ground after the play, lying face up.

N'Keal Harry is seen after Thursday's preseason win with a sling on his left arm.

PHILADELPHIA — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry left Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night wearing a sling on his left arm. Harry exited New England’s second exhibition game early after getting shaken up on a play at the end of the first half, and did not return.

Trainers immediately ran out onto the field to tend to Harry, who stayed down inside Philly’s 5-yard line. He was able to crouch over and stayed in that position for a couple of moments before getting up and walking off slowly with the assistance of trainers.

Harry kept his left arm close to his chest as he walked with a slight limp off the field. Accompanied by a trainer, he was able to make his way to the locker room but moved gingerly.

When the teams returned for the second half, Harry was not spotted on the bench. He finished the game with one catch for 19 yards on two targets.

After his agent issued a public trade request on his behalf this season, Harry had put together a strong training camp. Though he declined to discuss the status of his request, he shined in practices with some impressive grabs.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.