Ten storylines to follow with the kickoff of high school football preseason camps

Fall 2021 also marks the transition to a statewide tournament and new divisional alignments for MIAA member schools. Between the shift in postseason play, shorter offseason, and slew of new coaches at notable programs, there is no shortage of storylines.

Power ratings

With the statewide tournament comes a new power ratings system designed to weigh strength of schedule and margin of victory along with overall record to determine the best teams in the state. The system, devised by Globe correspondent Jim Clark, encourages teams to play difficult nonconference games against opponents in higher divisions, which can boost the overall rating even in the event of a loss.

Divisional alignments

The shift in divisional alignments ahead of the 2021-22 athletic year places Catholic Memorial in Division 2 for football. After appearing in consecutive D1 Super Bowls and winning the Catholic Conference during the Fall II season last spring, CM was initially placed in D3, but appealed to move up one division. A number of EMass. programs are moving up one or two divisions, including Lynn Classical, Marblehead, Milton, Dartmouth, Plymouth South, and Bishop Fenwick. Tewksbury, Duxbury, Needham, Lynnfield, and Amesbury are among the schools moving down a division or two.

Springfield Central steps up to D1

Springfield Central, a public school with more than 2,000 students, won consecutive D3 state titles in 2018-19 against EMass. schools with much smaller enrollments. Under the new alignment, Springfield and St. John’s of Shrewsbury (the 2017 D3 state champion) are now competing in Division 1. Springfield opens with tough tests against Central Catholic and BC High before welcoming national powerhouse IMG Academy on Sept. 25 for a premier showdown. St. John’s opens with Mansfield before playing a tough schedule in its first year as an official member of the Catholic Conference; the Pioneers will take on Everett Thanksgiving morning.

Riding an unbeaten streak

After winning the 2019 D4 Super Bowl and going 6-0 during the Fall II season, Melrose enters the 2021 season with the state’s longest win streak at 21 games. Mansfield has won 16 consecutive games against Massachusetts opponents, although the Hornets did drop a 38-16 decision at La Salle (Ohio) in September of 2019 before winning 10 straight games to earn a D2 state title. No other team in the state has a double-digit win streak, but Marblehead and Central Catholic both enter the season on eight-game streaks after going undefeated during Fall II.

Coaching carousel

Four teams in the Globe’s preseason Top 20 have new head coaches. No. 11 BC High welcomes Ed Mantie, the former Westwood and Framingham coach and Boston University standout, to replace Jonathan Brillo. Lou Pacheco replaces two-time Super Bowl winner Dan Buron at No. 18 Bridgewater-Raynham, Matt Landolfi was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach for No. 19 Duxbury after a scandal-scarred season led to the firing of five-time Super Bowl champion Dave Maimaron and 29-year-old Justin Bernard became the fifth coach at Acton-Boxborough history when he was hired away from Cambridge Rindge & Latin to succeed Tim Bassett. Other new hires include Kahn Chace (Cardinal Spellman), Jeff Hutton (Beverly), Mark Sanborn (Hopkinton), Rob Ferrante (Framingham), Luke Bahry (Diman), Witche Exilhomme (Malden), Jermaine McKenzie (Dracut), Bruce Rich Jr. (Westford) Kevin Gousie (Dighton-Rehoboth), Jason Azulay (Seekonk), Mike Holland (Tri-County), Zach Botelho (Whitman-Hanson) and Billy Wright (Ayer-Shirley).

Central casting

Central Catholic went 7-0 and won the Merrimack Valley Conference this past spring thanks in no small part to the play of quarterback Ayden Pereira and wide receiver/defensive end Preston Zinter. Pereira, now a senior and a third-year starter, holds offers from multiple Division I colleges. Zinter, now a junior, has offers from Georgia, BC, USC, and Michigan, where his older brother, Zak, plays offensive line. Other top prospects playing in the MIAA this fall include Samuel Okunlola (Brockton), Joseph Griffin (Springfield Central), Jack Funke (Xaverian), Johnny Garrett (BC High), and Ismael Zamor (Everett).

A decision for multi-sport athletes

During the Fall II season, many football programs welcomed aboard student-athletes who normally play a different sport each fall, but were curious to try out football during an extra “wedge” season. Those athletes provided a welcome lift for programs — such as several vocational schools — with relatively low numbers, and helped Bishop Fenwick roll to an impressive 6-0 record this past spring. But with the athletic calendar back on track, those athletes may have to choose between their typical fall sports and football, and some athletes who typically train for winter sports throughout the fall might consider playing one more season of football before shifting their focus.

Don’t pass on Hanover

The Hawks went 0-4 in Fall II, but that was minus starting quarterback Michael Landolfi, now a junior. The son of ninth-year coach Chris Landolfi, Michael was slated to start as a sophomore, but with the season in doubt last fall, he briefly moved to Florida and played in one game before suffering an injury. He was ruled ineligible by the MIAA for the Fall II season. “It was devastating,” Chris Landolfi told the Globe last month. With Michael back in the fold this summer, Hanover won the Northeast 7v7 New England Championship, beating Scituate, Wilmington, Methuen and Marblehead. While winning a passing league doesn’t necessarily portend success once blocking, tackling and rushing factor in, the Hawks also bring back 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior right tackle Brian Thompson, as well as junior offensive linemen Sam Healey and Matt Pierotti,.

Tri-Valley League contenders

Several programs in the TVL experienced a new level of success last season. Bellingham won its first TVL Small title in 20 years, Norwood went 4-1 under second-year coach Manny Lopes and upset Holliston, but Ashland spoiled the Mustangs’ senior day with a victory to set up a three-way tie atop the TVL Large. All four programs are expected to have strong seasons along with Hopkinton, which moves up from D4 to D2 under the new divisional alignments. Norwood moves up from D4 to D3, Ashland goes from D6 to D4, and Holliston moves up from D5 to D4 under the new alignment.

Thanksgiving feasts

While many traditional rivals played their Thanksgiving games last spring, the pandemic caused a break for some of the longest running rivalry series in the country. Boston English and Boston Latin, which was the nation’s longest continuous rivalry between public schools, played the 133rd installment of the series in 2019, but were unable to play this past fall or spring. This Nov. 25, many schools will take on their rivals in front of what will assuredly be vibrant crowds of local supporters that missed out on the Thanksgiving experience in 2020.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie also contributed to this story.