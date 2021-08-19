fb-pixel Skip to main content

President Biden and Jill Biden will get COVID-19 booster shots

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated August 19, 2021, 54 minutes ago
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.
President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

