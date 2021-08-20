Stephanie J. Block is ready to unleash her inner Cher

There are powerhouse Broadway belters, and then there’s Stephanie J. Block, a woman who’s long been in another category with her roof-rattling vocal range. Block — who won a Tony Award in 2019 for playing super-diva Cher in “The Cher Show” on Broadway and also earned raves for her work in musicals like “Falsettos,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” and “Wicked” — is diving back into live in-person theater with gusto. “I’ve decided to be a bit masochistic,” says Block of performing three concerts in a single weekend — at opposite ends of the state. On Saturday, she’ll command a stage for the first time in over 18 months in “Stephanie Block: Returning Home” at Berkshire Theatre Group in Pittsfield. Then on Sunday, she’ll materialize in Provincetown to headline the Broadway@Town Hall series, with the exuberant Seth Rudetsky as host and music director. Block chatted with the Globe over the phone about those shows, what she learned from playing comeback queen Cher, and how the pandemic has prepared her for her next role — as Sarah Silverman’s mom.

A. I’m really praying to the theater gods that I let the emotion fuel my performance rather than derail my performance. Because I’m a big baby. I cry a lot, Christopher! [Laughs]

Q. What can we expect from your set in P-town? Can you tease any of the songs?

A. Well, isn’t that the beauty of Seth [Rudetsky]? That you can plan to the best of your ability, but he will always take you on a different path. So I am frontloading this sucker with all of the 11 o’clock numbers. I’ll be doing “Breaking Down” [from “Falsettos”], “Defying Gravity” [from “Wicked”], “As If We Never Said Goodbye” [from “Sunset Boulevard”], which I’m seeing now as an anthem for a lot of live performers coming back to the stage. I’ve got tunes like “Back to Before” from “Ragtime.” I’ll be singing “Move On” with my husband [Sebastian Arcelus], about leaving the behind behind and reentering in a new way. And, oh, yes, you can expect a Cher medley.

Q. As you said, Seth isn’t afraid to throw a curveball into the set.

A. Oh, he’s so ridiculous! So you have to be on your best game. If something hits his mind or if somebody in the audience says something that makes him think in a different way, he rushes off to the piano, and the next thing you know, you’re singing a song that you haven’t sung in four years!

Q. What was it like playing a real-life person who’s so iconic like Cher?

A. The unique thing is that I made my Broadway debut [in 2003] playing Liza Minnelli in “The Boy From Oz,” which was a similar story — taking on this other iconic person where you have to work within a frame and a body of work that people have deep emotional connections to. Usually when you’re developing a character, you go from the inside out. But when you’re developing characters who people are already so attached to, you have to work from the outside in. I have to embody what she looks like, walks like, talks like, and then infuse my own energy and emotion into that within the story line, while still staying true to her.

Stephanie J. Block won a Tony Award in 2019 for her starring performance in "The Cher Show." Joan Marcus

Q. You were hesitant to play Cher at first and declined it several times.

A. I said “No, thank you. I’m not your gal” for a very long time. But then once I did say yes, it was remarkably liberating. Being allowed to play Cher also allowed me to find a greater confidence in my body, my sexuality, my age ... and I don’t know if I would have found it in such a way had I not been playing Cher eight times a week. I learned to walk comfortably no matter where I am. So it was a gift that I never saw coming, and I’ve carried it with me in my own life.

Q. What advice did Cher give you and what lessons did you learn from playing her?

A. She saw one of our first run-throughs, and I have a tendency as a performer to lean a little forward towards my audience and want them to love me. I want to connect with them. And she said, “When you play me, I’ve got to ask that you sit back on your heels a little more and let them come to you. At least when you’re playing me, don’t put yourself onto them and try to force them to do anything. I don’t play it that way.” That piece of information changed my performance completely, and it was a great life lesson.

Q. You’ve said that you struggled to emulate Cher’s indelible speaking voice. Then you had a breakthrough thanks to Crest Whitestrips!

A. [Laughs] And it actually happened in Cape Cod, where we were spending the summer vacationing. I was reading the script and going over the lines while I was bleaching my teeth, and all of a sudden I was talking like this [Block perfectly replicates Cher’s voice] and kind of lubricating the front of my teeth. And my husband from the other room was like, “Stephanie? You sound just like her! I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’ve found her voice.” I was like, “Oh my God! It’s the Crest Whitestrips!” So I then had to figure out how to do it without that extra layer of padding on my upper teeth. Before I was creating her voice from the back of my throat, almost like I was yawning or crying. But everything was kind of shifted forward when I was bleaching my teeth. I finally found the key!

Q. Was it a surreal experience getting to sing “If I Could Turn Back Time” with Cher on opening night?

A. That was a crap shoot is what that was! On opening night, the producers came to me and said, “We’ve spoken to Cher about coming up on stage. She may say something. Or she may just wave. But we are going to have the orchestra start [playing] ‘Turn Back Time’ for her entrance. So if you could maybe get her to sing . . .” And I’m like, “Are you [expletive] kidding me? You can’t make Cher do anything!” And you’re going to put this in my lap on opening night when my adrenaline is running through every pore and crevice of my body? But when she came onstage and the music started playing, she lifted the mic. And when I saw her arm go up, I was like: Here we go! I’m so glad there were cameras there to capture it, because that was one moment when I was completely out of body.

Q. Fans can watch you perform “I’m Breaking Down,” your show-stopping anthem from “Falsettos,” on YouTube. Your character, who’s been left by her husband for a younger man, has a crack-up from all of her stresses. How the heck did you sing that ending with bananas stuffed in your mouth?

A. That happened in rehearsal. One day, I was like, “Oh, no, I’m going to knock over this kitchen table, and I still have banana chunks in my hands [the character is baking]. They’re going to get on the floor, and somebody is going to slip and fall.” So I just started shoving bananas in my mouth during rehearsal so we wouldn’t cause an accident and no one had to clean them up. And [director] James Lapine was like, “Can you do that eight times a week?”

Q. You played Elphaba in workshops and the San Francisco tryout of “Wicked,” but Idina Menzel landed what became an iconic role when the show went to Broadway. Did it sting to be passed over?

A. It felt like a kick in the gut. But a lot of performers have similar stories. I gave two years of my life to the part, this investment of time, creative energy, and love into the role, and then come to find out somebody else is going to cross the finish line on Broadway. But when they said to me, “You have no Broadway credits, and we just can’t risk a $20 million musical on you,” I couldn’t dispute that. So I made damn sure that my next step was to get enough credits that nobody could ever use that reason again. Then came “The Boy From Oz,” and I was later able to play Elphie on tour and on Broadway. And that felt wonderful and really freeing, because it allowed me to bring to life my Elphie.

Q. Next spring, you’ll be starring in a new off-Broadway musical “The Bedwetter,” based on the best-selling memoir by actress and comedian Sarah Silverman, featuring a score by late Fountains of Wayne guitarist-songwriter Adam Schlesinger. What can you share about the story and your character?

A. The show takes place during the formative years of [Silverman’s] life. She’s a little girl with big emotions and high anxiety and she literally wets the bed. The story lends itself to that heightened reality of dance and song, and it’s very timely because it speaks of anxiety and mental health issues. My character, Sarah’s mom, is a formidable woman. She’s at odds with her husband, and she’s going through a time of great depression. She can barely get herself out of bed. So I’ll be able to find that character really easy, my friend! I’ll be able to tap into some moments of this last year and a half that I think will bring great truth.

Interview was edited and condensed.

STEPHANIE J. BLOCK

“Stephanie J. Block: Returning Home,” Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by Berkshire Theatre Group. Colonial Theatre (outdoors), Pittsfield. $100-$150. 413-997-4444, www.berkshiretheatregroup.org

Presented by Broadway@Town Hall. With Seth Rudetsky. Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m., Provincetown Town Hall, Provincetown. $50-$150. 508-487-9222, www.ptownarthouse.com

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.












